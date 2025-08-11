Blake Corum explodes in first NFL action since suffering a season-ending injury in 2024
Donovan Edwards wasn't the only former Michigan football RB to have a big day during Week 1 of NFL preseason. Former Wolverine star Blake Corum had a statement day on the ground for the Los Angeles Rams. Just days after hearing the news that Kyren Williams had signed a big extension with the Rams, Corum is showing his capabilities of becoming a starting RB in the NFL.
In his first game action since suffering a broken forearm against the Seattle Seahawks in his rookie season -- which put him on the IR and ending his rookie season -- Corum exploded for two touchdowns. On Saturday, against the Dallas Cowboys, Corum ran in a score on the Rams' first drive.
But Corum wasn't going to stop there. On the very next possession, Corum bulldozed his way into the end zone for his second and final score of the afternoon. In the first preseason game of 2025, Corum ran for 32 yards on nine carries, including two scores. He also caught one pass for four yards en route to a 31-21 win over Dallas.
Corum can use this year to show he can be a starting NFL back
With Williams' extension, things look murky for Corum and his future in Los Angeles -- at least as becoming a starter. However, in the NFL, having a solid backup is crucial. The Rams would love for their former third-round pick to stay as their backup to Williams. But the 24-year-old Corum isn't getting any younger and by NFL standards, he's in his prime.
Corum could use the 2025 season to show what he's capable of working behind Williams. If the former Michigan national champion can show that he's healthy, and take advantage of the playing time he gets -- teams could be calling Los Angeles next offseason in hopes of landing Corum.
Michigan fans know all too well what Corum is capable of. Anytime the Wolverines needed a play -- or a score down by the goal line -- they knew Corum would come through. Now it's time to show NFL teams the same thing.
