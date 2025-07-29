Michigan falls behind Texas and Oklahoma in battle for five-star cornerback
The state of Texas has always been a hotbed of high school football recruiting talent. Pulling talent out of Texas has never been an easy feat. With Texas, Texas Tech, Baylor, and Texas A&M very defensive of their in-state talent it takes a special recruiter to beat those programs out. Not to mention, just across the state lines, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State lie in wait, trying to snag Lone Star State talent as well.
Michigan has had some success in Texas, with four Texas-based recruits committed this cycle, but not to the level Head Coach Sherrone Moore is content with. With that in mind, Moore has unleashed defensive backs coach Lamar Morgan on the recruiting trail in Texas. Morgan is a former resident of Texas, and that matters to Texas-based recruits. One of the biggest targets Michigan has circled is the 2027 five-star cornerback John Meredith. Here is what Meredith had to say about his first interaction with Morgan.
"It was a nice conversation with him. We had a good call on the phone. He said that I’m going to be a No. 1 priority for them. That was good to hear. I’m looking forward to building more of a relationship with him."- 2027 Five-Star CB John Meredith
On3 has Texas and Oklahoma with early leads in this race, but there is a lot of race left. Michigan can build a solid relationship with Meredith, and Morgan is just the man to do it. Recruits and their families have raved about Morgan and his ability to make it about more than just football. Getting a kid to leave Texas is going to take that touch that Morgan certainly has mastered.
