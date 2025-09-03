Michigan falls behind Florida State in pursuit of elite linebacker recruit
FLORIDA STATE DOMINATES WEEK ONE
Florida State is riding high after taking down Alabama in its season opener. The Seminoles not only beat Alabama, but they dominated them from start to finish. What the Seminoles did was reminiscent of what Alabama used to do to teams in the Nick Saban Era. They ran the ball effectively, defended well, and sped by Tide defenders, hitting multiple big plays. This dominant performance showcases the Seminoles' potential for the season, raising expectations and excitement among their loyal fans.
WHY IT MATTERS
Obviously, the big win fired up the Florida State fanbase and has the Seminoles looking towards a College Football Playoff race that they may not have considered possible entering the 2025 season. This organization won two games in 2024 and entered the Alabama matchup unranked. Now they are flying high, moving up the poll, and making positive movement on the recruiting front as well. One of those targets is four-star linebacker DQ Forkpa. Michigan has been heavily pursuing Forkpa as they are in desperate need of some linebacking prospects in their 2026 class. It looks like he may be trending away from Ann Arbor, with Florida State emerging as a strong contender.
This shift could significantly bolster their defense and continue their upward trajectory for the season. The Seminoles are eager to communicate the opportunities they can provide, both on and off the field, to solidify their standing in the competitive college football landscape. It might also hurt Michigan's chances of landing an elite defender. I expect Sherrone Moore and his staff to be very active in the portal and push to flip some committed players as well—great timing for Florida State to pull off a fantastic upset.
