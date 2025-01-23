Michigan enters the fray for an elite 2027 Crimson Tide commit
In the Nick Saban era, a Michigan versus Alabama recruiting battle went to the Tide the vast majority of the time. Elite running back Najee Harris was one of those instances, as former head coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff put everything they had into his recruitment. In the end, he got on the plane to Tuscaloosa and ultimately won a National Championship with the Crimson Tide. Those days are over. The Bryce Underwood flip and the new approach to NIL by Sherrone Moore and his staff has Michigan confident they can target anyone, anywhere, regardless of commitment status. They showed that with a recent offer to an elite wide receiver that has already verbally committed to the Tide.
Alex Ward is a 2027 WR/CB prospect who has not been rated yet. Judging by his list of offers, which includes the majority of the SEC, he is going to be a high 4-star recruit at a minimum. Any recruit that verbally commits to a school two years prior to their graduation date is basically looked at as a non-commit these days. The majority of these prospects end up flipping to another school as they have not even taken any of their official visits yet. In the past, wrestling these kids away from Bama was darn near impossible. Now it feels like Michigan may be the big dog on the block.
If the Wolverines want someone bad enough, they've proven they have the means and blueprint to get it. Let's watch to see if they turn up the heat for this young talent in the months ahead.
