Michigan Football Game Preview Hub: Michigan State

Get yourself geared up for the huge top-ten matchup between Michigan and Michigan State.

The Teams

Michigan at Michigan State

Current Records: Michigan 7-0; Michigan State 7-0

The Tube

When: Saturday at 12pm ET

Where: Spartan Stadium — East Lansing, Michigan

TV: Fox

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The Odds

Michigan is viewed as just a 4-point favorite against Michigan State, which is just a shade over a toss up. The line has moved a little bit, but it's still tricky because these teams are so similar. Michigan has beaten five of its seven opponents by at least 21 points and after a bye and a tune up against Northwestern, they should be ready and raring to go against the Spartans.

The Series

Michigan is 71-37-5 in the series against Michigan State. Last year the Wolverines were huge 21-point favorites against the Spartans but fell 27-24 in Ann Arbor.

The Stories

Previewing Michigan State, Over/Unders, Specific Predictions, The Rivalry

'Po-Dunk S**T Town': Former Wolverine Goes All-In On Sparty

Will Jim Harbaugh's Trust In Cade McNamara Pay Off In East Lansing?

Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For Michigan vs. Michigan State

No. 6 Michigan Must Prove It Can Execute In Big Games If This Season Is Going To Be Different

Make Your Pick: Michigan Or Michigan State?

The Wolverines Haven't Forgotten About The Embarrassing Loss To Michigan State In 2020

Kirk Herbstreit With Strong Statement About Michigan

Know The Enemy: Michigan To Face Michigan State In Top Ten Matchup

Cade vs. Thorne, Corum/Haskins vs. Walker, U-M Secondary vs. MSU Secondary, The Passing Games

The Cockles Are Warm

The Accolades Continue To Roll In For Senior Defensive End Aidan Hutchinson

Aidan Hutchinson: “If You’re A Player At Michigan, You Have To Beat State”

The Excitement For Saturday's Game Between No. 6 Michigan And No. 8 Michigan State Is At An All-Time High

Is Mel Tucker Distracted?

Michigan State Week, Jim Harbaugh's Comments, Burning Questions, ESPN Gameday

The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said Ahead Of Michigan State Game

College Gameday Location Announced

This Weekend's Matchup In East Lansing Gives Harbaugh And The Wolverines Another Shot At Changing The Narrative

The Debate Over McNamara And McCarthy Rages As No. 6 Michigan Prepares For No. 8 Michigan State

No. 6 Michigan and No. 9 Michigan State Set For Historic Matchup