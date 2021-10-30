Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Michigan Football Game Preview Hub: Michigan State

    Get yourself geared up for the huge top-ten matchup between Michigan and Michigan State.
    The Teams

    Michigan at Michigan State

    Current Records: Michigan 7-0; Michigan State 7-0

    The Tube

    When: Saturday at 12pm ET
    Where: Spartan Stadium — East Lansing, Michigan
    TV: Fox
    Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

    The Odds

    Michigan is viewed as just a 4-point favorite against Michigan State, which is just a shade over a toss up. The line has moved a little bit, but it's still tricky because these teams are so similar. Michigan has beaten five of its seven opponents by at least 21 points and after a bye and a tune up against Northwestern, they should be ready and raring to go against the Spartans.

    The Series

    Michigan is 71-37-5 in the series against Michigan State. Last year the Wolverines were huge 21-point favorites against the Spartans but fell 27-24 in Ann Arbor.

    The Stories

    Previewing Michigan State, Over/Unders, Specific Predictions, The Rivalry

    'Po-Dunk S**T Town': Former Wolverine Goes All-In On Sparty

    Will Jim Harbaugh's Trust In Cade McNamara Pay Off In East Lansing?

    Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For Michigan vs. Michigan State

    No. 6 Michigan Must Prove It Can Execute In Big Games If This Season Is Going To Be Different

    Make Your Pick: Michigan Or Michigan State?

    The Wolverines Haven't Forgotten About The Embarrassing Loss To Michigan State In 2020

    Kirk Herbstreit With Strong Statement About Michigan

    Know The Enemy: Michigan To Face Michigan State In Top Ten Matchup

    Cade vs. Thorne, Corum/Haskins vs. Walker, U-M Secondary vs. MSU Secondary, The Passing Games

    The Cockles Are Warm

    The Accolades Continue To Roll In For Senior Defensive End Aidan Hutchinson

    Aidan Hutchinson: “If You’re A Player At Michigan, You Have To Beat State”

    The Excitement For Saturday's Game Between No. 6 Michigan And No. 8 Michigan State Is At An All-Time High

    Is Mel Tucker Distracted?

    Michigan State Week, Jim Harbaugh's Comments, Burning Questions, ESPN Gameday

    The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said Ahead Of Michigan State Game

    College Gameday Location Announced

    This Weekend's Matchup In East Lansing Gives Harbaugh And The Wolverines Another Shot At Changing The Narrative

    The Debate Over McNamara And McCarthy Rages As No. 6 Michigan Prepares For No. 8 Michigan State

    No. 6 Michigan and No. 9 Michigan State Set For Historic Matchup

