Michigan Football: Kicker Dominic Zvada set another program record in 2024
Michigan football hit an absolute grand slam in the transfer portal last offseason when they landed former Arkansas State kicker Dominic Zvada.
Not was the specialist nearly perfect on field goal attempts during the 2024 season, Zvada set a new program record for most 50-plus yard field goals in a career (achieved in one year!) and connected on the game-winning attempt that lifted the Wolverines to a 13-10 upset of then-No. 2 Ohio State.
As it turns out, Zvada's new record for most 50-yard field goals in a career wasn't the only time he would rewrite the Michigan record books this season.
Following four made-field goals in the Wolverines' ReliaQuest Bowl win over No. 11 Alabama, Zvada finished the year with a 95.5% conversion rate this season (21-of-22), the highest percentage in program history. Remarkably, Zvada's only missed field goal in 2024 came on a blocked kick.
Despite the fact he'd likely be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft this spring, Zvada has elected to remain in Ann Arbor and play for the Wolverines with his final season of collegiate eligibility this upcoming fall. It's a huge boost for Michigan's special teams unit as head coach Sherrone Moore enters Year 2 of his tenure, and Wolverine fans will look forward to more success for their star kicker.
