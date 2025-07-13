Michigan football players take over local car dealership as part of NIL signing deal
Numerous players from the Michigan football program have entered into name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals with Feldman Chevrolet of Highland (MI). Some of those deals have landed the players and their family members new cars. Other aspects of the NIL deals include players sharing messages and posts encouraging fans to head to Feldman for cars and participating in signing events at the dealership.
This week, five Michigan players, Bryce Underwood, Donaven McCulley, Marlin Klein, Frederick Moore, and Mason Curtis, participated in a sign-and-greet event for fans. They were also part of a podcast hosted by "Blue by 90". The event brought out hundreds of fans who brought merchandise and collectibles for the players to sign and also gave them a chance to take selfies with some of the players.
These types of events, which Michigan specializes in, are the aspects of NIL that fans love. It allows them to interact with some of their favorite players, collect an autograph, and create memories for families that are Wolverine fans. In the past, these types of things were rare, and autographs were an absolute non-starter. Michigan has embraced NIL and also encouraged its athletes to utilize it to enhance the college football experience for their fan base. Rather than sit back and collect a paycheck, the players are out in their community, furthering their brand.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -