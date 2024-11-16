Michigan Football: Sherrone Moore visits top QB commit in Florida
With Michigan on a bye week, head coach Sherrone Moore made his way to Florida to check in on his four-star quarterback commit, Brady Hart. The 6-4, 180 pound gunslinger is putting together an impressive junior campaign, and there's a strong belief that he could work himself into a five-star prospect before it's all said and done.
It's noteworthy that Moore was joined by his offensive coordinator, Kirk Campbell. Given the lack of success from the Michigan offense in 2024, there's speculation that Moore may opt to go in a different direction with a new offensive coordinator for 2025. But in addition to being the OC, Campbell is also the quarterbacks coach and is solid on the recruiting trail.
Michigan currently has three members of the 2026 recruiting class:
- Brady Hart, QB - Four-Star
- Brody Jennings, CB - Three-star
- Jaylen Pile, WR - Three-star
