Michigan linebacker prepares for upcoming season with grueling beach workout
Michigan senior linebacker Ernest Hausmann is heading into the 2020-2026 season with a mission. To erase the sting of last year's disappointing eight-win record. He knows this team is loaded with talent, perhaps one of the most talented defenses Michigan has had in years. Hausmann wants to leave Ann Arbor on a high note, and his off-season workout routine reflects his desire to be the best version of himself this year.
Hausmann will be "quarterbacking" Michigan's elite defensive unit from his linebacker position. He will serve as the on-field extension of defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. The Wolverine defense returns talent, experience, and has added some critical pieces in the transfer portal as well. The defensive side of the ball really began clicking in the final three games last year. Understanding the defense's scheme and the nuances of their new coordinator took time. They are looking to explode on the field this year with explosive plays and a suffocating front line.
Championships are won in the off-season. Hausmann is doing everything he can to earn that equity. He recently shared a video of himself working out with Coach Marvin Robinson of "Chasing Greatness Training." The workout involved Hausmann running and executing precision cuts in the sand while wearing a weighted vest. Many athletes, including Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Aaron Rodgers, have begun using sand training to provide added resistance to their movements during their off-season workouts. Hausmann is certainly putting in the work needed to execute at a high level for four quarters next year. This defense could be truly exceptional, and Hausmann is ready to lead the charge.
