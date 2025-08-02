Michigan loses recruiting battle for elite defensive lineman as LSU comes out on top

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Deuce Geralds has Committed to LSU, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’2 275 DL from Suwanee, GA chose the Tigers over Oregon, Ole Miss, Ohio State, & Michigan



“Dreams do come true, I’m coming back home Geaux Tigers 🐯"https://t.co/Mq9DixCbDZ pic.twitter.com/kAB7BlCJfm