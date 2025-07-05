Son of Michigan defensive coach rises in high school rankings
Football is a family tradition in the Esposito household. Lou Esposito is the defensive line coach for the University of Michigan and also happens to be one of the top-three recruiters nationwide. He leverages his passion for family to foster strong bonds with his recruits and their families. Those bonds have landed him one of the top defensive line classes in the 2026 cycle.
Esposito still has a few targets left on the board in 2026, but has already started looking to the future. The 2027 class boasts some elite talent, and Michigan has already begun to reach out and establish the groundwork for relationship-building. One of those talents is close to home for Coach Esposito. His son, Louis Esposito, is a top-ranked offensive lineman at Saline HS (MI). Recently, Louis shared with social media that he is now the fifth-best player in Michigan and the top lineman for the 2027 class.
Coach Lou is undoubtedly in his son's ear about staying home and being a Wolverine. While Lou will be involved, the recruiting of offensive linemen falls on Grant Newsome, who has his eye on the younger Esposito. Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing in at 270 pounds, Louis has the size to compete in the Big Ten and would gain some weight with a solid strength and conditioning program. While Michigan has the familial advantage, rival programs are going to come calling as the younger Esposito continues to rise up the rankings.
