Michigan, Nebraska game time and channel announced ahead of Big Ten clash

Two weeks from now, on September 20th, Michigan heads to Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers on their home turf. Nebraska is always a tough team at home, and the entire state turns out to support the Cornhuskers program. The game has officially been set for a 3:30 EST kickoff and will be aired on CBS.

Michigan will be heading to Lincoln, hoping to improve its record to 2-1 as it takes on Central Michigan at home this Saturday. Opening the Big Ten schedule on the road in a very hostile environment is not optimal for any team. Still, Bryce Underwood and his teammates have experience with challenging situations after what they dealt with in Norman against the Oklahoma Sooners.

This experience will be incredibly valuable as they navigate the intensity of their upcoming conference schedule. Michigan must stay focused and execute its game plan effectively to secure a much-needed victory and build momentum as it moves forward. Maintaining their composure under pressure will help them tackle challenging opponents with confidence and precision, providing momentum for the season ahead.

