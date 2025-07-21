Michigan pushing early for a massive 365-pound class of '28 defensive lineman
Michigan defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and defensive line coach Lou Esposito have been on a recruiting tear lately. They have secured one of the top defensive line classes in the nation, and Esposito has been recognized as a top recruiter nationally. The way they have been reeling in high-level talent, like the 5th-ranked player in the country, Carter Meadows, is by building solid early relationships. They have also gotten ahead by looking two to three years ahead and offering elite talent early.
Such is the case with 2028 Mt Carmel defensive lineman Caleb Tucker. Tucker is a massive young man, and that may not even be a strong enough word. Entering his sophomore season, Tucker comes in at 6-foot-5 and weighs an astonishing 365 pounds. That is larger than any defensive lineman Michigan will have in their starting lineup during the 2025-2026 season. Tucker recently shared a list of schools that have offered him up to this point in his high school career.
Tucker's list of potential suitors includes blue bloods such as Notre Dame, USC, Ohio State, Miami, Oregon, and Auburn. Other big-name schools, such as Georgia and Alabama, are also circling; surely, they will join the fray shortly. With a monster sophomore season, Tucker could end up heading into his junior high school campaign as one of the highest-ranked and most sought-after recruits in his class. You can be assured that Martindale and Esposito will be right there pitching the maize and blue to Tucker and his camp.
