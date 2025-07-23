Wolverine Digest

Michigan running back says players who do not want to compete stay away from Michigan

Jerred Johnson

Michigan Wolverines running back Jordan Marshall (23) / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
The Michigan football team dropped some gems during interviews while participating in the third annual Champions Classic golf outing. The outing was created to raise money, increase awareness, and provide face-to-face interaction for donors and players. The money raised goes towards the Champions Circle Collective, which helps Michigan players in various sports. During the star-studded event, many of the players had the opportunity to speak with the multiple reporters in attendance, and as expected, they shared some eye-opening insights.

Running back Jordan Marshall had a pretty strong quote during the golf outing. He was not on par with some of his defensive teammates, who took out a belt and discussed putting a "belt to that behind," referencing what they were going to do to Michigan State this year. Marshall discussed the culture of competition at Michigan and said that many players in today's game do not want to go somewhere they have to compete to earn a spot. He said at Michigan that is the case and that is why he loves it.

Heading into his sophomore year, Marshall could have tucked tail and transferred after Michigan landed Alabama transfer running back Justice Haynes. Instead, he stuck it out and worked with Haynes to perfect their craft together. The two running backs will form one of the most formidable backfields in the country this fall. Marshall lives by the words he spoke, and Michigan fans cannot wait to watch him, and Haynes carve up opposing defenses.

Former Michigan running back Blake Corum talks to running back Justice Haynes (22) / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

