Michigan's defense will use the Jaishawn Barham suspension as a rallying call

Jerred Johnson

Michigan Wolverines linebacker Jaishawn Barham (1) . Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Losing a player of the caliber of linebacker Jaishawn Barham is never optimal for a team's dynamics. Barham is exceptionally talented, capable of affecting games in significant ways. Opposing offenses have to gameplan around him specifically, and his combination of size, athleticism, and instinct allows him to wreak havoc on the field, often leading to pivotal moments that change the outcome of a game. As Michigan prepares to face an explosive Oklahoma Sooners offense, but it will be doing so without Barham for the first half due to his suspension.

Missing a player of his stature will undoubtedly be felt on both sides of the ball, but will his absence galvanize his teammates and become a rallying cry for the rest of the squad? The entire team, their coaches, and a passionate fanbase feel strongly that this suspension was not justified or warranted. Many see it as another pathetic, petty move from the NCAA, targeting a Michigan program that refuses to bow down to their archaic methods of enforcing rules.

Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham (1) tackles New Mexico quarterback Jack Layne (2) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, August 30, 2025.

This situation has sparked conversations about fairness in collegiate athletics, and the focus now is on how the team will respond in Barham's absence, fostering unity and resilience during this challenging time. The spotlight now shifts to the remaining players, who must step up and demonstrate their skill and determination in this crucial matchup. I expect Cole Sullivan and Jimmy Rolder to step in during the first half and play like men possessed, channeling their energy and passion into each play.

Barham cannot be replaced, but his indomitable spirit will undoubtedly inspire his defensive teammates to dig deep and hit a little harder during that first half. The Wolverines are angry, fueled by the desire to prove themselves without their star player, and Oklahoma may feel that raw intensity early on Saturday. This game could be a defining moment for the team, showcasing their grit and tenacity in the face of adversity.

Blue Team head coach Wink Martindale watches a play during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor

