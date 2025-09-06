Wolverine Digest

Michigan's five-star running back commit, Savion Hiter, solidifies his elite standing

Jerred Johnson

2026 five-start running recruit Savion Hiter
2026 five-start running recruit Savion Hiter / Unknown
In this story:

Michigan put all of its eggs in one basket when it came to recruiting an elite running back in the 2026 class. That "basket" just happened to be the best runner in the class and a five-star, seemingly generational talent. Savion Hiter kept quiet for much of his recruitment, and Michigan fans were stressed to the max, wondering if running backs coach Tony Alford was going to be able to close the deal and get Hiter in a winged helmet. In the end, Hiter did go blue, picking Michigan in a low-key commitment ceremony that matches his humble and quiet persona.

On the football field Hiter becomes something else. An unstoppable force who makes the athletes around him look as though they do not belong on the same field as him, and really, they probably do not. Hiter has speed, vision, burst, and strength to punish defenders who dare step into his lane. In his last high school game, Savion solidified his status as the top back in the 2026 class.

Hiter finished the game with three touchdowns and 328 rushing yards on just 16 total carries. In fact, he literally ended the game by sealing his team's victory with a 93-yard touchdown run. Hiter is a game-changing talent and may be the most talented and Division 1-ready offensive skilled player in the 2026 class. If he can graduate early and join the Wolverine program this winter as an early enrollee, he could be a threat to snag significant snaps in his first year.

MORE: Desmond Howard, Nick Saban pick Michigan to beat Oklahoma on the road

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Michigan linebacker Ernest Hausmann featured on Gameday, recognized for social works

How the NCAA can fix its targeting problem by looking to the NBA as a model

Three game balls following Michigan's game one win over New Mexico

Bryce Underwood's NIL payments revealed, trails Carson Beck, tied with Drew Allar

HC Sherrone Moore praises an unheralded lineman, claiming he is "All-Big Ten Caliber"

Michigan defender praises Bryce Underwood elusiveness, excited for nation to see him

Bryce Underwood raises eyebrows with an extremely confident proclamation

Savion Hiter's adviser and mentor calls out "nasty adults" after commitment comments

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

Home/Football