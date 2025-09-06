Michigan's five-star running back commit, Savion Hiter, solidifies his elite standing
Michigan put all of its eggs in one basket when it came to recruiting an elite running back in the 2026 class. That "basket" just happened to be the best runner in the class and a five-star, seemingly generational talent. Savion Hiter kept quiet for much of his recruitment, and Michigan fans were stressed to the max, wondering if running backs coach Tony Alford was going to be able to close the deal and get Hiter in a winged helmet. In the end, Hiter did go blue, picking Michigan in a low-key commitment ceremony that matches his humble and quiet persona.
On the football field Hiter becomes something else. An unstoppable force who makes the athletes around him look as though they do not belong on the same field as him, and really, they probably do not. Hiter has speed, vision, burst, and strength to punish defenders who dare step into his lane. In his last high school game, Savion solidified his status as the top back in the 2026 class.
Hiter finished the game with three touchdowns and 328 rushing yards on just 16 total carries. In fact, he literally ended the game by sealing his team's victory with a 93-yard touchdown run. Hiter is a game-changing talent and may be the most talented and Division 1-ready offensive skilled player in the 2026 class. If he can graduate early and join the Wolverine program this winter as an early enrollee, he could be a threat to snag significant snaps in his first year.
