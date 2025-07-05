Michigan suffers major recruiting setback as long time elite CB commit flips to Miami

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Brody Jennings has Flipped his Commitment from Michigan to Miami, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’1 180 CB from Jacksonville, FL had been Committed to the Wolverines since July 2024



“It’s All About The U🌴🙌🏾”https://t.co/gP1uk7jzcI pic.twitter.com/Vt3t3nuBz9