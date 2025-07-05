Wolverine Digest

Michigan suffers major recruiting setback as long time elite CB commit flips to Miami

Jerred Johnson

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore .
Michigan coach Sherrone Moore .
In a move that is not a huge surprise, Michigan took a blow on the recruiting trail as one of its longest-tenured commits flipped loyalties. The Wolverines have been making national news as they have been on an absolute tear recruiting. You cannot avoid these pitfalls, though, and the Michigan staff was aware that their grip was loosening on the elite cornerback.

Brody Jennings is a composite four-star top 300 recruit from Jacksonville, FL. He initially committed to Michigan on July 28th, 2024. However, Miami has been pushing Jennings hard to flip his commitment from the Wolverines to the Canes. In the end, it looks like Miami got their guy. Home-state advantage played a role in this decision, and Miami has prioritized Jennings, making him feel like a critical part of their future. The Wolverine staff tried their hardest to keep him in the fold, but in the end, the Miami efforts overshadowed Michigan's.

The loss of Jennings pushes Michigan's class back to 9th overall in the On3 Team Rankings for the 2026 cycle. While it is not ideal to lose a blue-chip recruit, Michigan could still salvage a great day in recruiting. They are favored for two more elite players who are set to commit today. Four-star cornerback Dorian Barney, who is ranked higher than Jennings, is set to commit today, and all predictions favor the maize and blue. The most significant piece that falls today is five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell. Also hailing from Florida, specifically Miami, Russell is a game-changing talent. This one stings a bit, but all is not lost.

Calvin Russell Jr of Miami Northwestern catches a touchdown pass Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK / Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

