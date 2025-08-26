Ohio State once again shows they are not soft by banning Dave Portnoy from The Shoe
In an unprecedented move that showcases the toughness and resilience of the Ohio State football program, they have banned the newly hired Fox College Football analyst Dave Portnoy from entering The Horseshoe. The Buckeye program made this announcement following Portnoy's relentless roasting of the team on various social media platforms. He has been persistently poking fun at them regarding his much-anticipated arrival at the Shoe for the highly publicized clash against the Texas Longhorns.
This decision not only reflects the program's commitment to maintaining a certain level of respect but also highlights how seriously they take their integrity in the face of perceived mockery. Just kidding, it shows how soft and fragile they are. Urban Meyer has roasted Michigan for years as an analyst and Michigan never banned him from The Big House. Fans and analysts alike are now buzzing with speculation about the potential ramifications of this ban. Even some of the biggest diehard Ohio State fans and fan pages are calling the move soft and proclaiming that it played right into Portnoy's hands.
Seeing Ohio's Tate tweet that this move makes his program look soft is ammunition that Portnoy will use for years. What a bonehead move by the Buckeye football program. They'd better strap up because Portnoy is going to go hard on Saturday.
