Wolverine Digest

Three game balls for Michigan's massive dismantling of Central Michigan

Jerred Johnson

Michigan acting head coach Biff Poggi watches a play against Central Michigan
Michigan acting head coach Biff Poggi watches a play against Central Michigan / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Michigan did precisely what it needed to do against a far inferior Central Michigan team. They used the game to build the confidence of their playmakers and record key stats along the way. A game like this gives a team a chance to try out new methods and game plans, while ensuring a victory. Michigan did just that and looks to have righted the ship a bit as they head to Lincoln for their first Big Ten clash. Here are my three game balls from a dominating Michigan win.

1. The coaching staff

Bif
Michigan acting head coach Biff Poggi talks to senior offensive analyst Fred Jackson / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The coaches unleashed the uber-talented Bryce Underwood, and he finally showed the team and fanbase what we knew all along: he is a generational talent. I understand it was Central Michigan on the field, but the throws he made were beautiful. He used his legs to pressure the defense and gave the Nebraska coaching staff a whole new element to worry about this week. The defense owned their ears back all day and attacked the CMU offense with ferocity and purpose.

2. Jaishawn Barham

Barha
Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham (1) sacks Central Michigan quarterback Joe Labas (2) / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Playing Barham anywhere but the EDGE moving forward should not even be an option. His speed, athleticism, and strength make him a nightmare on the edge for any offensive tackle. He spent the majority of his Saturday in the CMU backfield, delivering punishing hits that made the quarterback and running backs skittish for most of the day—another new element for the Nebraska coaching staff to lose sleep over heading into this week's matchup.

3. Bryce Underwood

Underwood
Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) runs for a touchdown against Central Michigan / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As the saying goes. "He is Him". Underwood proved that by dominating the Chippewas on the ground with two rushing touchdowns and through the air with precision passing. His only mistake was a deep throw that was picked off, but he bounced back, brushed it off, and went right back to dominating. If Underwood continues as a dual threat quarterback moving forward, this offense will be complicated for any team to plan for and slow down.

MORE: Big Ten Huddle "What we learned..." claims Underwood is talented but being held back

More Michigan News:

The Minnesota Vikings use of JJ McCarthy is a blueprint for Bryce Underwood

Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson show Sherrone Moore why Bryce Underwood should run

Oklahoma Sooners QB John Mateer praises Michigan counterpart Bryce Underwood

Michigan linebacker Ernest Hausmann featured on Gameday, recognized for social works

How the NCAA can fix its targeting problem by looking to the NBA as a model

Michigan defender praises Bryce Underwood elusiveness, excited for nation to see him

Bryce Underwood raises eyebrows with an extremely confident proclamation

Savion Hiter's adviser and mentor calls out "nasty adults" after commitment comments

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

Home/Football