Three game balls for Michigan's massive dismantling of Central Michigan
Michigan did precisely what it needed to do against a far inferior Central Michigan team. They used the game to build the confidence of their playmakers and record key stats along the way. A game like this gives a team a chance to try out new methods and game plans, while ensuring a victory. Michigan did just that and looks to have righted the ship a bit as they head to Lincoln for their first Big Ten clash. Here are my three game balls from a dominating Michigan win.
1. The coaching staff
The coaches unleashed the uber-talented Bryce Underwood, and he finally showed the team and fanbase what we knew all along: he is a generational talent. I understand it was Central Michigan on the field, but the throws he made were beautiful. He used his legs to pressure the defense and gave the Nebraska coaching staff a whole new element to worry about this week. The defense owned their ears back all day and attacked the CMU offense with ferocity and purpose.
2. Jaishawn Barham
Playing Barham anywhere but the EDGE moving forward should not even be an option. His speed, athleticism, and strength make him a nightmare on the edge for any offensive tackle. He spent the majority of his Saturday in the CMU backfield, delivering punishing hits that made the quarterback and running backs skittish for most of the day—another new element for the Nebraska coaching staff to lose sleep over heading into this week's matchup.
3. Bryce Underwood
As the saying goes. "He is Him". Underwood proved that by dominating the Chippewas on the ground with two rushing touchdowns and through the air with precision passing. His only mistake was a deep throw that was picked off, but he bounced back, brushed it off, and went right back to dominating. If Underwood continues as a dual threat quarterback moving forward, this offense will be complicated for any team to plan for and slow down.