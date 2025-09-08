True freshman CB impressed Sherrone Moore with his play against Oklahoma
A big question mark for the Michigan Wolverines coming into the 2025 season was depth at the cornerback position. Zeke Berry and Jyaire Hill played well down the stretch last season, enough so that Michigan didn't put too much effort into signing many corners in the transfer portal, but there are a lot of question marks behind them.
The Wolverines' lone cornerback transfer, Caleb Anderson from UL-Lafayette, has been dealing with an injury and was unavailable for the first two games of the season. That left Michigan to rely on some young and relatively inexperienced players to step up next to Berry and Hill.
Jayden Sanders, a true freshman, four-star cornerback out of Kilgore, Texas, was one of the guys who's been asked to step up in a big way the last couple of weeks. He logged 25 snaps in the Wolverines' opener against New Mexico, but he was called upon in a much bigger situation this past weekend against Oklahoma.
In week two, Sanders played 31 snaps after Berry went down with a lower-body injury. In his place, Sanders allowed one catch for nine yards and finished the game with four tackles. His 69.5 defensive grade was the fourth-best on the team in week two, and Head Coach Sherrone Moore complimented him and the rest of the cornerbacks for how well they played.
"I was pretty proud of those guys," said Moore. "Zeke had the one double move, and then we had to jump off a penalty, and they threw the deep one, and we didn’t reroute it. But overall, man, those guys played really well, especially Jayden Sanders for a freshman. He came into the fourth quarter and never even noticed him. Made a couple tackles, so I’m pretty proud of what they did."
Help is on the way for the Wolverines, who are set to get two of their corners back from injury very soon. True freshman Shamari Earls, the No. 97 recruit in the class of 2025 according to On3 who was injured before the opener, will be back this week. The Wolverines could also get Caleb Anderson, the UL-Lafayette transfer, back this week as well. Michigan's cornerback room was looking pretty thin, but they'll get some much-needed depth in the coming days.
"It’ll be good to get Shamari Earls back this week, and it looks like possibly get him and Caleb Anderson back this week," Moore explained. "So that’ll be huge for the corner depth. But Jyaire Hill is playing as good as he’s ever played. It feels like he’s playing at a great level, and he’s practiced that way. Zeke’s definitely stepping up, and then having guys like Jaden come in and get JoJo back, it’s gonna be huge for our depth."
Through two games, Michigan is allowing 243.5 passing yards per game, which ranks 83rd in the country. If their defense wants to reach its peak, they'll need some of their young corners to step up alongside Berry - once he returns - and Hill. Sanders has capitalized on his opportunity with Anderson and Earls out, so he could be someone the coaching staff looks for to rise to the occasion.
