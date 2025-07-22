Two former Michigan legends top the "Best to wear it" jersey numbers list
In the long and storied history of Michigan football, a few names stand supreme. These players made such an impact during their time in Ann Arbor that they live in football immortality. Regardless of what they did or did not accomplish at the next level, they will forever be Michigan Men and revered by one of the largest college football fan bases in the nation.
Former wide receiver Anthony Carter and legendary cornerback and Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson are two of those players. What they did while they played for the maize and blue was so impactful that the very numbers they wore on their jerseys became a tradition of excellence and a privilege to wear. Receivers who come to Michigan and earn the right to wear the coveted "1" jersey are seen as top dogs in the receiver room. This year, that honor was bestowed upon Indiana transfer Donaven McCulley. The defensive back who wears the "2" jersey is seen as the best secondary player on the defensive team. The privilege has to be earned, and Carter and Woodson often have a say in the matter.
College football on Fox recently released a list of "Who wore it best?" a list designed to pair the best player to ever wear a specific jersey number with the best player to ever wear that number. Their selection for numbers one and two validated the tradition that Michigan has carried on with those jerseys. Carter and Woodson were easy picks for those numbers, as they both were absolutely dominant during their time in college. Pretty amazing to see Michigan legends still being recognized as some of the best ever to do it.
