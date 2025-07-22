Wolverine Digest

Two former Michigan legends top the "Best to wear it" jersey numbers list

Jerred Johnson

Michigan Wolverines defensive back Charles Woodson (2) Mandatory Credit: Long Photography-Imagn Images
Michigan Wolverines defensive back Charles Woodson (2) Mandatory Credit: Long Photography-Imagn Images / Long Photography-Imagn Images
In this story:

In the long and storied history of Michigan football, a few names stand supreme. These players made such an impact during their time in Ann Arbor that they live in football immortality. Regardless of what they did or did not accomplish at the next level, they will forever be Michigan Men and revered by one of the largest college football fan bases in the nation.

Former wide receiver Anthony Carter and legendary cornerback and Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson are two of those players. What they did while they played for the maize and blue was so impactful that the very numbers they wore on their jerseys became a tradition of excellence and a privilege to wear. Receivers who come to Michigan and earn the right to wear the coveted "1" jersey are seen as top dogs in the receiver room. This year, that honor was bestowed upon Indiana transfer Donaven McCulley. The defensive back who wears the "2" jersey is seen as the best secondary player on the defensive team. The privilege has to be earned, and Carter and Woodson often have a say in the matter.

MORE: Fox Sports Joel Klatt discusses Michigan's biggest game challenge for 2025 season

College football on Fox recently released a list of "Who wore it best?" a list designed to pair the best player to ever wear a specific jersey number with the best player to ever wear that number. Their selection for numbers one and two validated the tradition that Michigan has carried on with those jerseys. Carter and Woodson were easy picks for those numbers, as they both were absolutely dominant during their time in college. Pretty amazing to see Michigan legends still being recognized as some of the best ever to do it.

Carte
Minnesota Vikings receiver Anthony Carter (81) FILE PHOTO; Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Michigan QB Bryce Underwood approaching Buffalo Bills great Josh Allen in size

ESPN analyst claims "healthy Aidan Hutchinson would be biggest X-factor in NFL"

Son of Michigan legend receives invite to prestigious Navy All-American Bowl

Michigan special teams ace Dominic Zvada breaks down the game-winning kick against the Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State losing lead for elite four-star defensive lineman as Michigan and Oregon rise

Detroit Lions superstar Aidan Hutchinson shows off in remarkable training video

Three reasons Bryce Underwood could exceed expectations in his first year

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

Home/Football