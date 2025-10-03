Wolverine Digest

Michigan Football alum-turned-actor delivers hilarious takedown of Wisconsin

Chris Pirrone

Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan Wolverines tight end Luke Schoonmaker (86) is tackled after catching a pass during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Michigan football stars Desmond Howard, Charles Woodson and, of course, Tom Brady have all gone onto successful media careers after their time in the NFL. They may have some competition from another former UM player albeit in the arena of media satire.

A quarterback and wide receiver in the Gary Moeller years including the 1993 Rose Bowl Championship team, Brian Letscher has gone on to a successful acting career on shows such as SCANDAL, VALOR, 9-1-1 LONESTAR and others.

Letscher recently combined his love of football and onscreen talent in creating the character of 'Brent Sparling - football's missing link' - and has been delivering hilarious, off-beat pieces on Michigan's opponents, most recently Wisconsin.

Oct 13, 2018; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach and Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh after the game at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-Imagn Images / Tim Fuller-Imagn Images

Michigan versus Wisconsin historical rivalry

The Badger and Wolverine football teams have been playing each other since 1892 with 70 meetings between these traditional BIG10 football powerhouses. When both programs are playing well, as they were in the late 1990s and again as recently as 2015, the fan bases have enjoyed some epic battles.

Michigan leads the all-time series 52-17-1. Wisconsin has had more recent success this century, with the two teams splitting their last few games.

The Badgers and Wolverines last met in 2021, when the Wolverines visited Madison's Camp Randall Stadium and dominated the Badgers 38-17. That game marked the ascention of the Harbaugh led Michigan team as a legitimate national contender, and led to the eventual departure of Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst.

Brent Sparling's 2025 analysis of Wisconsin's repeated theft from Michigan

Letscher has partnered with HAIL Media Group to bring the Sparling character alive. HAIL is new venture by former UM players including Doug Cohen and 1997 National Champion, Chris Howard. While Letscher didn't win any Super Bowls, the creation of Brent Sparling is definitely championship comedy.

Nov 14, 2020; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Mike Sainristil (19) attempts to make a diving catch defended by Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Faion Hicks (1) in the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Chris Pirrone
CHRIS PIRRONE