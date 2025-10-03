Michigan Football alum-turned-actor delivers hilarious takedown of Wisconsin
Michigan football stars Desmond Howard, Charles Woodson and, of course, Tom Brady have all gone onto successful media careers after their time in the NFL. They may have some competition from another former UM player albeit in the arena of media satire.
A quarterback and wide receiver in the Gary Moeller years including the 1993 Rose Bowl Championship team, Brian Letscher has gone on to a successful acting career on shows such as SCANDAL, VALOR, 9-1-1 LONESTAR and others.
Letscher recently combined his love of football and onscreen talent in creating the character of 'Brent Sparling - football's missing link' - and has been delivering hilarious, off-beat pieces on Michigan's opponents, most recently Wisconsin.
Michigan versus Wisconsin historical rivalry
The Badger and Wolverine football teams have been playing each other since 1892 with 70 meetings between these traditional BIG10 football powerhouses. When both programs are playing well, as they were in the late 1990s and again as recently as 2015, the fan bases have enjoyed some epic battles.
Michigan leads the all-time series 52-17-1. Wisconsin has had more recent success this century, with the two teams splitting their last few games.
The Badgers and Wolverines last met in 2021, when the Wolverines visited Madison's Camp Randall Stadium and dominated the Badgers 38-17. That game marked the ascention of the Harbaugh led Michigan team as a legitimate national contender, and led to the eventual departure of Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst.
Brent Sparling's 2025 analysis of Wisconsin's repeated theft from Michigan
Letscher has partnered with HAIL Media Group to bring the Sparling character alive. HAIL is new venture by former UM players including Doug Cohen and 1997 National Champion, Chris Howard. While Letscher didn't win any Super Bowls, the creation of Brent Sparling is definitely championship comedy.
