Commitment impact: What Michigan football is getting in 5-star EDGE Carter Meadows

Michigan football made a huge splash on the recruiting front on Sunday as 2026 five-star EDGE Carter Meadows announced his commitment to the Wolverines.
Meadows is the 18th commitment in the Wolverines' class of 2026, which is now ranked in the top 10 in the nation, a ranking that will only seemingly climb from here if the coaching staff keeps at this pace.
Let's break down Meadows' commitment in terms of the impact he is capable of making in a Maize and Blue uniform and what he is bringing to the table.
Meadows' skillset
The Gonzaga (Washington, DC) prospect will bring a combination of athleticism, length and overall football acumen to Wink Martindale's defense.
How Meadows uses his hands to displace blockers to move them in the direction he desires, in order to create space to get to opposing ball carriers and quarterbacks is impressive. He also shows a tremendous ability to get off the ball with a quick first step to beat the man in front of him, whether that be from the 4 (lined up in front of the outside tackle) or 5-technique (lined up outside the shoulder of the tackle).
Meadows also showcases his athleticism in space by being able to quickly burst outside the numbers on screen plays to meet opposing running backs and receivers in the backfield. His length and nose for where the play is going allows him to be disruptive in the passing game even when he isn't able to get to the quarterback.
He will need to continue to grow with his physicality against the run and getting off of heavy blocks, but his work rate and adding strength with Michigan's conditioning program should assist in that aspect of his game.
How Meadows fits in
Meadows is a huge win for the Wolverines not only because of his skillset, but also his versatility, which is a calling card in any defense coached by Wink Martindale.
While it's easy to see Meadows settle in as an EDGE rusher at Michigan because of his ability to get around tackles and get to the QB, he could also work as an effective hybrid-style, off-the-ball linebacker depending on where the staff sees him fitting as his career develops.
The Wolverines have a current EDGE rusher on the team in Jaishawn Barham who played at linebacker last season, so the staff has already shown they are willing to move players around based on positional need and fit from year to year.
Meadows is certainly a player with high upside with the ability to be flexible in Michigan's scheme. Whether or not he sees the field early remains to be seen, but he is in line to make a big impact for the program on the defensive side of the ball in the future.
