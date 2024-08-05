Recruiting: Michigan WR target puts Wolverines in Top 10
This week, Michigan football suffered a decommitment from three-star Destrehan (La.) wide receiver Phillip Wright, but the Wolverines are in a good spot with two other targets at the position in the 2025 recruiting class.
On Monday, four-star Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon receiver Jerome Myles placed Michigan in his Top 10 schools alongside Ohio State, Georgia, Texas A&M, Penn State, Miami, Auburn, LSU, USC and Utah. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder was in Ann Arbor for the football program's annual Barbeque at the Big House event, and he plans on taking an official visit to Michigan again this fall.
According to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Myles is considered the No. 76 overall prospect, No. 11 wide receiver and No. 1 player from the state of Utah in the 2025 recruiting class. Playing in just five games as a high school junior last year, Myles had 19 receptions for 486 yards and six touchdowns on 25.6 yards per reception. As a sophomore in 2022, the Utah native had 699 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 34 receptions across nine games.
Here's what 247's national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins had to say about the Utah native:
"Myles is one of the top receivers in the country and has a ton of upside. He has a rare combination of size, speed and body control and reminds us a bit of former Washington All-American wide out and recent No. 9 pick of the Chicago Bears, Rome Odunze. He has an athletic 6-2, 210 pound frame and is a true deep threat who can get behind any defense. He has a track background with personal bests this Spring of 10.57-100m and 21.30-200m. He’s not just track fast, his speed carries over to the football field and he can routinely blow past opposing corners who are giving him huge cushions. He adjusts well to the football over either shoulder, shows the ability to change gears and knows how to set up an opposing corner. He has a large catch radius and shows the ability to make contested catches over a corner or catch a ball down by his ankles. He has strong hands, isn’t afraid to go over the middle and catches the ball well through contact. He’s a tough kid who battled through an early season injury and missed much of his junior season but rallied in time for the playoffs and had a huge impact on Corner Canyon’s State Championship team. He’s a physical blocker as well and will knock a defender on his backside and it’s really tough to find a discernible weakness in his game. When you combine his physical gifts in terms of frame and high level athleticism, there aren’t many pass catchers with more long term potential than Myles."
With the decommitment of Wright earlier this week, Michigan is down to just one wide receiver commit in the 2025 cycle — four-star Marrero (La.) Archbishop Shaw standout Jacob Washington. U-M wide receiver coach Ron Bellamy has the Wolverines in great shape to land another four-star at the position at the end of the month, however. Fulshear (Texas) Katy Jordan wide receiver Andrew Marsh recently set a commitment date for Aug. 28, and Michigan is the current favorite to land his commitment among a 'Top 5' which also includes Texas, Oklahoma, USC and Washington.
Michigan Football Verbal Commits, Class of 2025
- Four-star DL Nathaniel Marshall; Fenwick High School; Oak Park, Ill.; No 46 nationally, No. 6 Defensive Lineman, No. 2 in state of Illinois
- Four-star CB Ivan Taylor; West Orange High School; Winter Garden, Fla.; No. 54 nationally, No. 6 cornerback; No. 9 in state of Florida
- Four-star S Kainoa Winston; Gonzaga College High School; Washington, D.C.; No. 91 nationally, No. 10 Safety, No. 1 in Washington D.C.
- Four-star TE Andrew Olesh; Southern Lehigh High School; Center Valley, Pa.; No. 94 nationally, No. 4 Tight End; No. 3 in state of Pennsylvania
- Four-star QB Carter Smith; Bishop Verot High School; Fort Myers, Fla.; No. 160 nationally, No. 13 Quarterback, No. 24 in state of Florida
- Four-star DL Jaylen Williams; Palatine High School; Palatine, Ill.; No. 223 nationally, No. 26 Defensive Lineman, No. 6 in state of Illinois
- Four-star OT Avery Gach; Wylie E. Groves High School; Franklin, Mich.; No. 252 nationally, No. 13 Offensive Tackle, No. 2 in state of Michigan
- Four-star WR Jacob Washington; Archbishop Shaw High School; Marrero, La.; No. 262 nationally, No. 36 Wide Receiver, No. 8 in state of Louisiana
- Four-star EDGE Julius Holly; Alpharetta High School; Alpharetta, Ga.; No. 300 nationally, No. 24 Edge Rusher, No. 39 in state of Georgia
- Four-star RB Donovan Johnson; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.; No. 320 nationally, No. 24 Running Back, No. 44 in state of Florida
- Four-star RB Jasper Parker; Archbishop Shaw High School; Marrero, La.; No. 328 nationally, No. 25 Running Back, No. 9 in state of Louisiana
- Four-star DL Bobby Kanka; Howell High School; Howell, Mich.; No. 420 nationally, No. 46 Defensive Lineman, No. 5 in state of Michigan
- Three-star TE Eli Owens; Alcoa High School; Alcoa, Tenn.; No. 451 nationally, No. 23 Tight End, No. 15 in state of Tennessee
- Three-star IOL Kaden Strayhorn; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.; No. 452 nationally, No. 26 Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 61 in state of Florida
- Three-star LB Chase Taylor; Stockbridge High School; Stockbridge, Ga.; No. 649 nationally, No. 69 Linebacker, No. 71 in state of Georgia
