Four star running back favoring Michigan locks in official visit
In college football recruiting, an official visit is often just one of many steps toward a commitment. Many recruits take multiple visits to schools before ultimately making their decision. However, one factor that can be significant in the process is the timing of a recruit’s official visits. Four-star running back Javian Osborne has recently released his official visit lineup, and Michigan has secured a favorable time slot that could prove crucial in the recruitment race.
Osborne, a highly sought-after prospect, will be visiting several top programs, including Georgia, SMU, Miami, Alabama, and an open-to-be-announced school, with Michigan rounding out his schedule. What stands out is that Michigan has earned a visit at a crucial point in his timeline, positioning the Wolverines favorably in his recruitment process.
The timing is particularly important due to the recent changes at Texas. With running backs coach Tashard Choice leaving for the Detroit Lions, Michigan has emerged as a leading contender for Osborne’s services. The departure of Choice has left a gap in Texas’ recruiting efforts, and Michigan is now in a prime position to capitalize on this shift.
Osborne has long been a priority for top programs, and his recruitment will likely be one of the most closely watched in the 2026 class. As the Wolverines work to build relationships with him and show how they can maximize his potential, this upcoming official visit could play a pivotal role in securing his commitment. Michigan has certainly made a strong push, and with the timing of this visit, they could be well-positioned to land one of the nation’s top running back prospects.
