Four-star, Top 100 WR commits to LSU over Michigan, Notre Dame
Wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy and the Michigan Wolverines put together a late surge in the battle for four-star Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman wide receiver Derek Meadows, but fell short of pulling off a coup for the Top 100 national prospect.
On Saturday, Meadows announced his decision to verbally commit to LSU, choosing the Tigers among a 'Top Five' which also included Notre Dame, Michigan, Alabama and Georgia.
Meadows was originally scheduled to make his announcement last weekend, with LSU and Notre Dame as the perceived favorites, but the four-star postponed his decision until today to further contemplate his decision. According to multiple reports, Bellamy and the Wolverines made a last ditch effort to sway the 6-foot-5, 200-pounder to Ann Arbor. However, LSU and Notre Dame were able to counter U-M's final effort and it was the Tigers who did enough for Meadows to give them his pledge.
According to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Meadows is considered the No. 68 overall prospect, No. 10 wide receiver and No. 1 player from the state of Nevada. The standout from Bishop Gorman has garnered 23 offers from FBS programs, with the like of Florida, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M and others showing interest in addition to his 'Top Five'. Here's how 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins evaulates Meadows:
"A jumbo receiver and one of the more intriguing players in the ’25 class. He has a rare combination of size, athleticism and body control and is only scratching the surface of how good we think he can be. At 6-6, 200 pounds and an 80” wingspan, he’s a matchup nightmare for smaller defensive backs and should be an immediate red zone threat. He can run as well and is one of the region’s top track athletes although a hamstring injury has limited him this Spring. He was the Gatorade Track and Field Athlete of the Year as a sophomore and is one of the region’s top hurdlers. He has a big frame and it wouldn’t shock us if he eventually grows in to a pass catching tight end who would be lethal working against linebackers and safeties down the middle of the field. Saying that, he has a receiver skill set and we’ve seen him dominate on the 7v7 circuit with his length, jump ball skills and ability to catch the ball through contact. His upside is extremely high and with continued development, there’s no question he has the potential to play on Sunday’s for a very long time."
Highlights:
While Michigan certainly would have loved to add a talent of Meadows' caliber to their wide recevier haul in 2025, Bellamy and the Wolverines remain in a good spot at the position for this cycle. U-M has verbal commitments from four-star Marrero (La.) Archbishop Shaw's receiver Jacob Washington and three-star Destrehan (La.) wide out Phillip Wright in the '25 class. Bellamy also has the Wolverines in a good spot with four-star Fulshear (Texas) Katy Jordan's Andrew Marsh, and Michigan is expecting an official visit from four-star Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon's Jerome Myles next weekend.
Currently, Michigan has 16 high school prospects committed to their 2025 recruiting class, which ranked No. 12 in the country and No. 3 in the Big Ten behind only Ohio State and Oregon. The Wolverines' average player rating of 91.63 is the eight-best mark in the nation.
Michigan Football Verbal Commits, Class of 2025
- Four-star DL Nathaniel Marshall; Fenwick High School; Oak Park, Ill.; No 46 nationally, No. 6 Defensive Lineman, No. 2 in state of Illinois
- Four-star CB Ivan Taylor; West Orange High School; Winter Garden, Fla.; No. 54 nationally, No. 6 cornerback; No. 9 in state of Florida
- Four-star S Kainoa Winston; Gonzaga College High School; Washington, D.C.; No. 91 nationally, No. 10 Safety, No. 1 in Washington D.C.
- Four-star TE Andrew Olesh; Southern Lehigh High School; Center Valley, Pa.; No. 120 nationally, No. 5 Tight End; No. 3 in state of Pennsylvania
- Four-star QB Carter Smith; Bishop Verot High School; Fort Myers, Fla.; No. 160 nationally, No. 13 Quarterback, No. 24 in state of Florida
- Four-star DL Jaylen Williams; Palatine High School; Palatine, Ill.; No. 222 nationally, No. 26 Defensive Lineman, No. 6 in state of Illinois
- Four-star OT Avery Gach; Wylie E. Groves High School; Franklin, Mich.; No. 251 nationally, No. 13 Offensive Tackle, No. 2 in state of Michigan
- Four-star WR Jacob Washington; Archbishop Shaw High School; Marrero, La.; No. 262 nationally, No. 36 Wide Receiver, No. 8 in state of Louisiana
- Four-star EDGE Julius Holly; Alpharetta High School; Alpharetta, Ga.; No. 299 nationally, No. 24 Edge Rusher, No. 39 in state of Georgia
- Four-star RB Jasper Parker; Archbishop Shaw High School; Marrero, La.; No. 301 nationally, No. 22 Running Back, No. 9 in state of Louisiana
- Four-star RB Donovan Johnson; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.; No. 318 nationally, No. 24 Running Back, No. 43 in state of Florida
- Four-star DL Bobby Kanka; Howell High School; Howell, Mich.; No. 388 nationally, No. 41 Defensive Lineman, No. 3 in state of Michigan
- Four-star TE Eli Owens; Alcoa High School; Alcoa, Tenn.; No. 415 nationally, No. 21 Tight End, No. 15 in state of Tennessee
- Three-star WR Phillip Wright; Destrehan High School; Destrehan, La.; No. 429 nationally, No. 67 Wide Receiver, No. 12 in state of Louisiana
- Three-star IOL Kaden Strayhorn; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.; No. 449 nationally, No. 27 Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 60 in state of Florida
- Three-star LB Chase Taylor; Stockbridge High School; Stockbridge, Ga.; No. 599 nationally, No. 62 Linebacker, No. 66 in state of Georgia
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI