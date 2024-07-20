BREAKING: Elite 2025 WR Derek Meadows has Committed to LSU, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’6 205 WR from Las Vegas, NV chose the Tigers over Alabama, Notre Dame, & Georgia



“To be the best you must outwork the rest & LSU was the place to do it.”https://t.co/3RDR0nNNiC pic.twitter.com/xcHwwCXRq5