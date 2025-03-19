Is Michigan's 2026 recruiting class going to be a regression from the 2025 cycle?
Head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff excelled in the 2025 recruiting cycle. They landed the top overall player in quarterback Bryce Underwood, and landed one to three other 5-star talents depending on recruiting service you look at. The class ended up being the third best in the Big Ten behind Oregon (4) and Ohio State (5), and was ranked No. 6 in the nation. With a showing like that, it was expected that the momentum would carry over to the 2026 class.
Landing a talent like Underwood should have enticed 2026, and even 2027, skill players to look towards Ann Arbor as a prime destination. However, with nine months left begore the early signing period Michigan currently sits at No. 34 in the country behind fellow Big Ten programs USC (1), Oregon (2), Ohio State (6) Penn State (8), Maryland (16), Illinois (20), Iowa (22), UCLA (26) and Minnesota (27).
Although it's still early in the process, this seems somewhat concerning. The Wolverines have just three players currently committed in the 2026 class, including CB Brody Jennings (317th overall), IOL Bear McWhorter (445th overall), and WR Jaylen Pile (619th) overall.
While the current 2026 class is thin, the Wolverines are in the running for quite a few big-name players, including 5-star QB Ryder Lyons and 5-star running back Savion Hiter. In the On3 top 150, Michigan is locked in a battle with some top tier schools for number one overall recruit Jackson Cantwell. Michigan is also in the mix for the 39th overall rated recruit in Carter Meadows. Additionally, Michigan is now favored to land Detroit product WR/ATH CJ Sadler (83rd overall), with On3 giving the Wolverines a 95 percent chance of landing his services.
The major takeaway from a review of those top 150 players shows that Michigan is only favored in two battles overall. We all know in the world of recruiting that it's never over until the NLI is signed and processed. However, Michigan and their staff have some ground to make up in the 2026 class. Coach Moore is hosting a bevy of talented blue-chip talent at the Big House this week as spring practice kicks off. Moore and team need to make some good inroads and start getting some pieces in place. Talent attracts talent, and Michigan needs to start building their 2026 class quickly or risk staying behind the rest of the league.
