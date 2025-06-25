Michigan beats out Alabama and Penn State for massive offensive line commit
The Michigan Wolverines' recruiting hot streak has continued. Sherrone Moore and his staff have been working in overtime mode for June, trying to make up for lost time and rejuvenate a slow-developing 2026 class. The class grew with the recent addition of four-star wide receiver Zion Robinson. However, Moore alluded to the fact that more commitments were forthcoming, using his patented "YES SIR," followed by "wide eyes" emojis. It turns out he was not just revving up the fan base.
Michigan nabbed its second blue-chip recruit of the day with the commitment of 6-foot-7, 270-pound offensive lineman Marky Walbridge. The Wolverines staved off Penn State and Alabama to secure the services of the massive lineman who will look to put on a few more pounds before taking on Big Ten defensive linemen.
Walbridge is the 15th member of the 2026 class, and his addition will creep the Wolverines closer to a top 10 class. With plenty of prospects still on their radar, and a few favoring the maize and blue, this class could go from slow building to a lightning-fast finish that places them well inside that top 10 line. If Sherrone's social media accounts are any indication, the fireworks may not be over yet.
