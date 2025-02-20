Michigan Football makes top group for play-making wide receiver from Oklahoma
Michigan football made it a point to grab some receivers in the 2025 cycle. The Wolverines signed four-stars Andrew Marsh and Jacob Washington, while also landing tall, three-star wideout Jamar Browder. Sherrone Moore wasn't done there though. He also landed former Indiana receiver Donaven McCulley and UMass transfer Anthony Simpson from the transfer portal.
With four-star Jaylen Pile already in the fold in the 2026 class, Michigan is making it a priority to land a couple more playmakers for Chip Lindsey's offense with the Wolverines. One could be four-star receiver, Mason James, who recently put Michigan in his top group.
RELATED: 'Have the most physical and explosive offense in the country': Chip Lindsey on Michigan in 2025
Michigan will compete with Florida, Notre Dame, Washington, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Kansas State, and Arizona State.
The Norman (OK) Norman North prospect is a Composite four-star. He is ranked as the 267th-best player in the '26 class and the 45th-ranked wide receiver. James stands at 5-11, 170-pounds. The playmaking wide receiver has visited Michigan twice -- the last time being on Oct. 26 on an unofficial visit.
Being in Norman, James has been to Oklahoma eight times and the Sooners are the apparent leaders with a 33.6% chance of landing James, according to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine.
