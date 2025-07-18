Michigan football predicted to lose big-time 2027 QB recruit to rival
With Michigan getting four-star QB Brady Smigiel in the 2026 class, the Wolverines are starting to turn their attention to the 2027 class to get one of the best signal callers they can. One player Michigan has been in talks with, and would love to have, is four-star Teddy Jarrard.
The Kennesaw (GA) North Cobb QB recently dropped a final five of Michigan, Penn State, Notre Dame, Georgia, and Ohio State -- but his recruitment might already be coming to a close. In a little bit of a shock, Rivals' Steve Wiltfong placed a prediction in favor of the Fighting Irish to win the recruiting battle.
Recently, Michigan Wolverines on SI spoke with Jarrard and he mentioned he wasn't sure when he would make his commitment decision.
"It could be before the season or it could be after the season," said Jarrard on a commitment date. "If I feel really good about a school, it will be before the season. If I’m between a couple of schools it will be after.”
As of Wednesday, when we talked with Jarrard, the Wolverines were a serious contender and he thought he could be developed in Ann Arbor. He is ranked as the nation's No. 195 prospect and the No. 15 QB, per the Composite. Despite Michigan having one of the worst passing attacks in 2024, Jarrard believes in OC Chip Lindsey.
“Going somewhere where we can get developed," Jarrad said. "Coach Lindsey has been real great with telling us that he can develop us. We’re going to play with the best players in the nation at Michigan, so we will be surrounded with great talent. I think that’s a big pushing point for Michigan is that they have the best all-around facilities, weight room, strength staff, and coaches – everyone is good there.”
But with Notre Dame potentially getting the signal caller, Michigan will either look elsewhere or go all in on the 6-foot-3 QB.
