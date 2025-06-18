Michigan football strikes out with another 2026 RB prospect
Michigan football was in communication with several running back targets in the 2026 cycle. But the Wolverines have yet to reel in an RB in the class. As Michigan fans know, the Wolverines heavily use the position, and more and more targets are starting to come off the board.
Most recently, El Paso (TX) four-star RB Ryan Estrada announced he committed to Minnesota over Michigan and others. The 5-foot-9, 195-pound RB had taken an official visit to Ann Arbor back on June 4.
According to the Composite, Estrada was the No. 310-ranked prospect in the cycle and the No. 20 RB in the country. In 2024, he ran for 2,422 yards and 32 touchdowns during his junior year of high school. On top of having offers from Minnesota and Michigan, Estrada was looking into Alabama, Oklahoma State, Wisconsin, and Missouri, among others.
Estrada isn't the first RB target Michigan isn't going to land. The Wolverines have missed out on several of their 2026 targets. Four-star Deshonne Redeaux went to USC, Javian Osborne chose Notre Dame over Michigan, Javian Mallory went to Miami, and all signs point to Amari Latimer committing to Wisconsin.
Michigan continues to put all of its chips on landing five-star Savion Hiter. The Wolverines had Hiter on a visit this past weekend, and he is headed to Tennessee this weekend to see the Vols. Michigan needs to do whatever it takes to land the top-ranked RB to make this cycle not go to waste on the RB front.
