Michigan leading for top ranked quarterback recruit, two-sport star in 2027 cycle
The Michigan Wolverines got their quarterback in the 2025 cycle when they flipped Bryce Underwood from LSU. They recently secured their top quarterback target in the 2026 class with top 100 signal caller Brady Smigiel committing to the maize and blue. Looking forward to the 2027 class, Michigan has placed themselves in the driver's seat for the top-rated quarterback in that class as well.
Kavian Bryant is the No. 42 ranked overall recruit in the '27 class but is the No. 1 overall rated quarterback in the class.As the top QB in the class, Bryant will likely continue to rise in the recruiting rankings in the coming months.
For Michigan, Bryant is the top quarterback on the board and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey recently went to visit the star QB to continue building their relationship. Bryant had this to say about Michigan after a recent visit.
"Michigan has a lot of good qualities, the education, the facilities, The Big House. It was an eye opener."- 2027 top ranked QB Kavian Bryant
Education is clearly important to Bryant; he currently carries a 4.6 GPA in high school. Not many schools can offer the athletic program to match an elite education like the University of Michigan can. Bryant is a solid two sport athlete with D1 offers in basketball as well. He has expressed interest in playing both football and basketball at the next level. Again, not many universities can offer a top tier football and basketball program like Michigan can.
Currently the Wolverines have a 50% prediction for landing Bryant, but there is a ton of recruiting left in this battle. It remains to be seen if Michigan can close the deal and land their third straight elite quarterback.
