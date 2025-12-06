Ole Miss de-commit places Michigan football in top 5, sets commitment date

Michigan football just signed a solid 27-man class in the 2026 cycle and the Wolverines' class is currently ranked 11th. With Michigan likely being done in the '26 cycle, Sherrone Moore and Co. will shift their focus to both the transfer portal and the 2027 cycle.

Recently, four-star safety Trae Collins placed Michigan in his final five and announced a commitment date on Christmas Day. Collins was an Ole Miss commitment, but once Lane Kiffin was off to LSU, he de-committed.

Ole Miss is still in Collins' top five, along with Missouri, SMU, and NC State.

The 6-foot-2, 175 pound safety out of Hazlehurst (MS) Ridgeland is ranked as a Composite four-star and the nation's No. 337 prospect and No. 34 safety in the 2027 cycle. What makes his recruitment interesting is that Ole Miss named defensive coordinator Pete Golding as the new head coach following Kiffin's departure to LSU.

With Golding still with the Rebels, Collins could opt to re-commit and stay in the class. But Michigan will continue to work on Collins and hope to add a hard-hitting safety in the 2027 cycle.

Michigan's 2027 class

As of this writing, Michigan has four commitments in the 2027 class. The Wolverines have the No. 13 class with those four players. Leading the way are four-star QB Peter Bourque and four-star edge Recarder Kitchen. Michigan also has a pair of three-star offensive linemen committed in Tristan Dare and Louis Esposito.

With Bourque committed, Michigan can now shift its focus to other positions to build around the quarterback. A guy like Collins would be a good fit for Wink Martindale's defense, but we will see soon enough if Michigan did enough to bring him to Ann Arbor.