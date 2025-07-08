Top Michigan football linebacker target to announce decision Tuesday night

I will be committing tomorrow, July 8 at 7:00 PM in the theater at Kell High School. All are welcome. Please DM any media requests to my dad, Coach Chris Pack through DM on X (formally known as Twitter.) @Coach_Pack78. #WheresHome #DMGB @Kell_Football @KellHSRecruits pic.twitter.com/vz6Ic6Vz94