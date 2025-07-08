Top Michigan football linebacker target to announce decision Tuesday night
Michigan football has been on fire as of late on the recruiting trail. Landing five-star edge rusher Carter Meadows, along with four-stars Julian Walker and Dorian Barney, has Michigan on the cusp of becoming a top-five class.
But one area the Wolverines would like to gain some traction is at linebacker. Michigan has one LB commit and that's Markel Dabney, who the Wolverines flipped from SMU.
Michigan has been recruiting several LBs and one of its top targets will come off the board on Tuesday night. Marietta (GA) Kell four-star Brayden Rouse will commit to either Michigan, Alabama, Texas, or Tennessee at 7:00 pm.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound LB is the No. 86 player in the country and the fifth-ranked LB in the 2026 class, per the Composite. Rouse was in Michigan on June 6 for an official visit, but then headed to both Texas and Tennessee for an OV.
While Michigan is in contention for Rouse, led by LB coach Brian Jean-Mary, the Georgia native is expected to stay in the south. Tennessee is the perceived favorite here, but according to reports, nobody but the family knows where Rouse will go.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Rouse:
Rangy second-level defender who can flow downhill and strike ball carriers as well as he can drop into coverage and operate in space. Hovering around 6-foot-2.5, 220 pounds and has played meaningful snaps at LB, EDGE, S, WR, and TE. Immense three-phase production at the GHSA 4A level, made a noticeable leap on the defensive side of the ball as a junior. Active and instinctive pursuing the football, will make plays sideline-to-sideline and evade blockers in space with ease. Exceptional coverage defender to the point where he could offer flexibility as a potential overhang on Saturdays. Will routinely make highlight snags at the catch point on both sides of the ball, and has shown serious YAC ability for a player his size. Combination of multi-sport participation, athletic tools, and growth potential make him one of the higher ceiling linebackers in the Deep South. Should be viewed as a situation- and scheme-versatile chess piece who should be able to stay on the field in all scenarios. Projects as an eventual high-major impact player with long-term NFL Draft potential.
