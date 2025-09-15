Two Power Four schools pushing to flip Michigan 4-star commit
The Michigan Wolverines have a top-10 recruiting class in 2026 at the moment, but that doesn't mean it'll stay that way. Two are pushing hard to flip four-star Michigan commit Titan Davis, but he seems to be solid in his commitment to the Wolverines.
Davis told Rivals that he's not even sure he'll visit with the Crimson Tide or Nittany Lions, who are both making a big push to flip the Saint Louis, Missouri, native. Davis ranks as the No. 106 overall player and No. 10 defensive lineman in the 2026 class, according to Rivals.
Davis is currently Michigan's highest-rated defensive lineman in their 2026 class, which ranks 10th in the nation. He's the Wolverines' third-highest rated commit overall, only behind their two five-stars, Carter Meadows and Savion Hiter.
Losing Davis would be a massive blow to the Wolverines' 2026 class, but it appears he's going to stick with his commitment and sign with Michigan...at least as of now. With NIL, things can change in an instant, so Sherrone Moore and Co. need to ensure they're continuously checking in with their future defensive lineman.
Here's 247's Andrew Ivins' scouting report on Davis:
"Ascending defensive end with a prototypical frame that could fit into an odd or even front at the next level. Began his prep career playing quarterback before flipping to the other side of the ball and finding instant success in the trenches. Flashes the ability to separate and bypass base blocks with his lateral agility. Not the most destructive defender at this stage, but can find a flat back and shoot his hands to gain extension. Solid get-off frequently gives him an advantage in passing situations. Quick to unleash a bull-rush, but can also rip his way around the corner and has the stride length to finish. Enters senior year believed to be north of 6-foot-4, 265 pounds with adequate length in the arms. Must improve pad level and learn how to bring it every single snap, but appears to be rounding into form as he nearly doubled his production as a junior for Missouri’s 6A champs. Projects as a potential multi-year contributor and possible impact player for a College Football Playoff contender. Should offer plenty of alignment flex and could very well end up finding a home on the inside depending on how the body matures."
