Spartans' Dzierwa Named to National Award Watch List
Michigan State Spartans junior left-hander Joseph Dzierwa has been on a tear this season and is being recognized for his incredible efforts. Dzierwa was recently named as one of the top 55 pitchers in the country, joining the College Baseball Foundation Pitcher of the Year Watch List.
Dzierwa has been far and away the Spartans' best pitcher this season and one of the top hurlers in the country. He leads the Big Ten in ERA (2.30) and is second in strikeouts (72), which also ranks 17th-best in the country. Dzierwa currently holds a 6-1 record, fourth best in the conference.
There are not many arms in either the Big Ten or the country that have been as valuable to their teams as Dzierwa has for the Spartans. He has delivered six massive wins for this team, two of which were against conference opponents.
He has also allowed the least amount of total runs (18) in the most innings of any other Big Ten pitcher (58.2). In his most recent outing, this past weekend against Ohio State, Dzierwa had a bumpy performance, allowing six runs on six hits with five punch outs.
The Spartans would pick up Dzierwa, earning a 10-9 walk-off win. Dzierwa would earn the decision in his 10th start of the year. Despite the rough outing, the Haskins, Ohio native has been extremely consistent this season, giving Michigan State the best chance at victory every time he is out there.
There are three other Big Ten pitchers that were named to the top 55, including Indiana's Cole Giley, Iowa's Cade Obermueller, and Ian Umlandt of Oregon. Dzierwa stands out amongst the rest as just one of 38 pitchers on the watchlist with a sub-2.50 ERA.
After testing the transfer portal waters at the end of last season, Dzierwa had several powerhouse programs knocking on his door to come pitch for them, but he stayed firm as a Spartan, returning for 2025. This team is lucky to have him as its No. 1 starter.
With just 15 games remaining in the regular season and a Big Ten Tournament appearance being in jeopardy, Dzierwa will likely receive about four more starts this season. If he is able to dominate in the final outings of his junior season, being a finalist and winning the award are very attainable.
