Four Spartans Crack Double Digits in Win Over Purdue
The Michigan State Spartans picked up a crucial win over the Purdue Boilermakers on Tuesday, and it was no easy task. Knowing that a win would put the program a half-game behind the Michigan Wolverines, it took four Spartans to drop double digits in scoring to get the first job done.
The Spartans have been on the lookout for another player other than Jaden Akins to step up and hit their shots. In recent games, Jase Richardson has been that player, but the two were pleasantly joined by Coen Carr and Frankie Fidler as the four men who took over on offense for MSU.
Richardson continued his hot streak as he led the Spartans in scoring against the Boilermakers, dropping 12 points in 29 minutes of play. The freshman guard also collected three assists and two steals.
Off of the bench, senior forward Fidler shined, as he was the second player to bring in double digit points. Scoring 11 points in 16 minutes of play, the big man made sure his presence was known in the limited minutes. He also secured two defensive rebounds and two steals in Wednesday's showdown.
Both Akins and Carr totaled 10 points each. Akins, along with his 10 points, earned two rebounds, two assists and two steals. Coach Tom Izzo's crew was stealing the ball away from Purdue all night long. Carr, in 21 minutes of action, ended his night with four rebounds, one assist and several stellar dunks.
The Spartans were even close to having more than a handful of players finish in double figures -- junior forward Jaxon Kohler and senior center Szymon Zapala were both 1 point away from joining the four men in the category.
MSU is now in the tightest race it has been in all season long, as the program sits only a half game behind its in-state rival. Lucky for the Spartans, they hold their fate in their hands, as the Wolverines are next on the schedule for MSU, the only down side being the Spartans will have to make the road trip.
They will then face No. 11 Wisconsin at home, Iowa on the road and Michigan one last time at home to end the regular season.
