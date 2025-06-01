REPORT: Spartan Legend Draymond Green Was Nearly Traded
A recent report revealed that former Michigan State Spartan and current Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was nearly traded to the Memphis Grizzlies at some point during this season. The 13-year NBA veteran has spent each season with the Warriors but was almost dealt.
Logan Murdock of The Ringer was recently featured on Zach Lowe's podcast, "The Zach Lowe Show,'" discussing the Golden State Warriors and their outlook for the current offseason. This led Murdock to reveal an interesting scenario that was in place but did not come to fruition.
"There was a deal in place to send Draymond to Memphis," Murdock said. " ... The return on that would have been interesting. It's so interesting that Steven Adams was the catalyst to almost beating them in the first round because in that trade, Steven Adams would have came back to Golden State.
" .... Dillon Brooks, I heard as well. Tyus Jones. ... The reason why that deal fell through was because Tyus Jones got rerouted to Washington. ... They really wanted a backup point guard."
Essentially, the deal was no longer right due to the fact that the Warriors wanted a backup point guard, and not including Tyus Jones in the deal is the lone reason why Green is still with Golden State. Sometimes, the smallest, most minute detail or change can completely ruin a trade deal in the NBA.
It would have been something to see Green in some other colored threads that were not Green and White or Warrior colors. He would have been able to play alongside fellow Spartan alum Jaren Jackson Jr., the leading center for a Memphis team that was bounced in the first round this year.
Green earned All-Defensive First Team for the fifth time this year after another stellar defensive season for a Warriors team that made the second round of the NBA playoffs. Green certainly showed his impact on the defensive side of the ball but struggled heavily to produce on the offensive end.
Currently 35 years of age, Green is entering the tail end of his career with one year left on his contract with a player option for the 2026-27 season. It is very unlikely that he would be dealt, but now it has been proven that the Warriors are not afraid to send away one of their franchise guys.
