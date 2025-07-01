The Latest on MSU Target Nehemiah Kolone
The Michigan State Spartans have been looking to make a difference in the class of 2026 on the defensive side of the ball. They landed many of their top targets in the month of June but will be looking to start July off right, as a new month brings some new flavor to the 365-day season of recruiting.
Michigan State currently has 21 commits in its 2026 recruiting class, which has landed it inside the top 30 among the rest of the nation, per 247Sports. The Spartans aren't done yet, as they will be looking to add even more to the roster and the recruiting class with many targets yet to commit at this time. Some of these recruits include Tyson Harley, Salesi Moa and many others.
One of the major players who has yet to commit to a program, despite being a major target on many schools' boards, is Nehemiah Kolone, a defensive lineman prospect who has received attention from schools all over the nation. Some of the schools that have offered the talented prospect are Kansas State, Texas Tech and Arizona. The three-star prospect from Stillwater, Oklahoma, currently attends Stillwater High School.
Kolone has been trending away from a group of schools, with a set of three schools that have started to stand out. One of the schools that has started to stand out for the recruit is Oklahoma State. This comes as no shock as the in-state Cowboys are the closest team on his list to offer him. Anyone is open to staying home when it comes to recruiting, and when a school like Oklahoma State is trying to keep you home, you have to consider it strongly.
Another school that has been targeting the talented recruit is BYU. BYU was his final official visit on his official visit trail. Recency bias is a real thing -- this is why it is so crucial for a team to get the final visit, as a lot of the time they have the last chance out of everyone to make some noise, with a large majority of players to make a decision following their final official visit.
Last but not least are the Spartans, who currently stand in a great spot. They pulled out all the stops in hopes of landing the talented prospect from the state of Oklahoma.
As of now, the team beat could be Michigan State, which wanted to hit a home run with the talented recruit. It will be challenged heavily by BYU and Oklahoma State, who will be making Kolone a priority until he signs wherever he decides to go. This race is extremely tight, but the Spartans have kept a great spot thus far.
This will be one to watch as the recruit will be looking to find his newest destination sooner rather than later.
