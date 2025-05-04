Gophers beat out blue blood programs, land commitment from 2026 LB Hudson Dunn
Peoria, Arizona's Hudson Dunn verbally committed to the Gophers on Saturday night, giving them their first linebacker pledge in the class of 2026. He had a laundry list of scholarship offers from programs such as Oregon, Miami (FL) and Michigan, among others.
"#AGTG 100% committed! Let’s go!! Proverbs 3:5-6 #RTB 🚣🏾#SkiUMah," he posted to X on Saturday.
Listed at 6-foot-1, 219 pounds, Dunn is a three-star recruit according to most services, but he has the offer list of an elite prospect. He had 57 total tackles and 13.5 sacks as a junior at Liberty High School, and the latest 247Sports Composite ranks him 581st-best player in the country.
Dunn is new Minnesota linebackers coach Mariano Sori-Marin's first linebacker commit from the high school level. It's a statement addition for Sori-Marrin, as Dunn was pursued heavily by Oregon and Michigan, both of which he has scheduled official visits with for later this year. He will take his Gophers official visit first on May 30.
Dunn is a three-star recruit, but he's the type of talent worth getting excited for. He is now one of 10 recruits verbally committed to Minnesota's 2026 class, and he's the third-highest ranked according to 247Sports.
Updated 2026 recruiting class: 10 verbal commitments
- Andrew Trout, OL (Rocori, MN)
- Justin Hopkins, CB (Nashville, TN)
- Howie Johnson, DL (Forest Lake, MN)
- Gavin Meier, OL (Janesville, WI)
- Hayden Moore, WR (Newberry, FL)
- Rico Blassingame, WR (Tolleson, AZ)
- Kai Meza, WR (Draper, UT)
- Owen Lansu, QB (Downers Grove, IL)
- Ezekiel Bates, RB (Malvern, PA)
- Hudson Dunn, LB (Peoria, AZ)