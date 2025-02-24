Gophers recruiting against elite programs for 2026 Colorado tight end
Fast-rising 2026 Denver, Colo. tight end prospect Mason Bonner released his top five schools over the weekend, which included the Gophers alongside top programs such as Miami (FL), Nebraska, Michigan and Texas Tech.
Listed at 6-foot-6, 200 pounds, Bonner plays wide receiver and defensive end at Mullen High School, but his impressive size is a big reason why he's being recruited as a tight end. Last season as a junior he had 33 catches for 617 yards and eight touchdowns, proving to be an intriguing red-zone threat.
He held offers from Washington State and Miami (OH) before taking an unofficial visit to Minnesota on September 7 for the Rhode Island game last season where he was subsequently offered a scholarship. He has picked up 18 more offers from Division I schools in the time since and he took another unofficial visit to Minnesota on Feb. 1. He has scheduled an official visit with the Gophers for May 30 according to 247Sports.
Bonner is currently unranked on the 247Sports Composite, but the site views him as the 28th-best tight end in the country and the No. 4 player in Colorado. P.J. Fleck visited him at his high school in late January and it's clear that Minnesota views him as a priority in the class of 2026.
Updated list of 'Summer Splash' official visits (17):
- OL Aaron Thomas
- WR Rico Blassingame
- S Jayden McGregory
- DL Freddie Wilson
- DL Kamron Wilson
- OT Andrew Trout (committed)
- CB Almerian Thomas
- QB Owen Lansu (committed)
- DL Howie Johnson (committed)
- LB Pierce Petersohn
- S Gavin Day
- LB Duyon Forkpa Jr.
- TE Mason Bonner
- OT Gavin Meier (June 13-15)
- ATH Messiah Tilson (June 13-15)
- S Jamarcus Jones (June 13-15)
- WR Luc Weaver (June 13-15)
Stay up to date on all things Gophers by bookmarking Minnesota Gophers On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Gophers newsletter.