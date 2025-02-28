All Gophers

Gophers schedule official visit with 2026 Pennsylvania linebacker Angel Luciano

Luciano will be attending Minnesota's annual 'Summer Splash' event later this year.

Tony Liebert

Angel Luciano
Angel Luciano / Picture via: Angel Luciano (Hudl)
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania linebacker Angel Luciano became the latest 2026 recruit to schedule an official visit with the Gophers on Friday. He will be visiting the program from May 30 to June 1 for their annual 'Summer Splash' recruiting event.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, Luciano has quickly burst onto the 2026 recruiting scene. He is unranked on most recruiting sites, but he holds notable top offers from Michigan State, Virginia Tech and Maryland, among others.

The Spartans were his first offer on January 3, but Minnesota wasn't too far behind on January 28. Michigan State is the only other school that he currently has an official visit lined up with.

He has tremendous size for someone who just finished their junior season of high school football. With a big senior year at Steelton-Highspire High School, he could continue to work his way up to becoming a more heralded recruit in the class of 2026. He joins Pierce Petersohn and Duyon Forkpa Jr. as the third linebacker to schedule an official visit with Minnesota in this cycle.

Updated list of 'Summer Splash' official visits (19):

