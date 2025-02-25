Dynamic 2026 Las Vegas wide receiver locks in official visit with Minnesota
On Monday night, three-star 2026 Las Vegas, Nevada wide receiver Andres 'Dre' Pollard locked in an official visit with the Gophers for later this year. He joins a long list of recruits that will be on campus for their annual 'Summer Splash' event from May 30 to June 1.
Standing at 6-foot, 175 pounds, Pollard had an incredibly productive junior season at Ed W Clark High School. He finished the year with 1,847 all-purpose yards and 15 total touchdowns. He picked up his first Division I offers from Hawaii in September then nine more schools followed, highlighted by BYU, Arizona State and Oregon State.
Minnesota was Pollard's first Power Four conference offer on Jan. 24. The only other school that he currently has an official visit lined up with is Arizona State, which is scheduled for May 2. He is unranked on the 247Sports Composite, but the site ranks him as the 111th-best wide receiver in the country and the No. 5 player in Nevada.
Pollard joins Rico Blassingame and Luc Weaver as the third 2026 wide receiver to schedule an official visit with Minnesota for later this year. The Gophers signed two receivers in the class of 2025 and 2024, but three in the class of 2023.
Updated list of 'Summer Splash' official visits (18):
- OL Aaron Thomas
- WR Rico Blassingame
- S Jayden McGregory
- DL Freddie Wilson
- DL Kamron Wilson
- OT Andrew Trout (committed)
- CB Almerian Thomas
- QB Owen Lansu (committed)
- DL Howie Johnson (committed)
- LB Pierce Petersohn
- S Gavin Day
- LB Duyon Forkpa Jr.
- TE Mason Bonner
- WR Dre Pollard
- OT Gavin Meier (June 13-15)
- ATH Messiah Tilson (June 13-15)
- S Jamarcus Jones (June 13-15)
- WR Luc Weaver (June 13-15)
