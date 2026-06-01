Kevin Ferrygood Gives Minnesota a High-Potential Option at Wide Receiver

Texas wide receiver Kevin Ferrygood verbally committed to Minnesota on Sunday, following an official visit with the program over the weekend. He's now their third wide receiver commit in the 2027 class.

Minnesota has landed a verbal commitment from dynamic 3🌟 2027 (Houston, TX) WR Kevin 'Slim' Ferrygood.



Standing at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, he caught 51 balls for 863 yards and 7 TDs as a junior. Notable top offers from TCU, Ok State and North Texas. https://t.co/bBGLHcXv7H pic.twitter.com/4bq2cO8zx4 — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) June 1, 2026

"Very grateful to announce that I am committing to the University of Minnesota," he posted on X.

Ferrygood was an early bloomer, and he first hit the scene as a 7-on-7 star, nicknamed "Slim." He began his high school career at Houston Westside before transferring to Cy-Fair as a junior. He began to put it all together last season with 51 receptions for 863 yards and seven touchdowns.

The latest 247Sports Composite is relatively low on him as the 1,124th-ranked player in the country, the 138th-best receiver and the 144th-best player in Texas. His commitment wont move the needle in Minnesota's nationwide class rankings, but that shouldn't matter.

He was originally offered by the Gophers' previous wide receivers coach Matt Simon, but he was re-offered by the team's current wide receivers coach Isaac Fruechte. He's a player who has been on Minnesota's radar for quite some time.

Ferrygood could certainly use a productive senior season to help shaddow any doubt about his college potential, but he's a swing for Minnesota. He's a traditional high-ceiling, low-floor prospect. If he hits his ceiling, he would be a starting-level receiver for a Big Ten program, and his floor would probably transfering with a year or two.

Every high school commit cannot be a home run. Ferrygood is an addition that makes a lot of sense in Minnesota's system.

Current 2027 commits (25 players)