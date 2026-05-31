Vegas WR Jayden Thomas Commits to Gophers on Same Day as High School Teammate
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Las Vegas wide receiver Jayden Thomas verbally committed to Minnesota on the same day as his high school teammate, Maxwell Miles, on Sunday. He's now the second receiver commit in the Gophers' 2027 class.
"I'm home," he captioned his commitment post on Instagram.
Listed at 6-foot, 175 pounds, Thomas is known for his speed. He ran 10.88 seconds in the 100m and 22.54 seconds in the 200m as a junior. His speed translated to 32 catches for 610 yards and 11 touchdowns for Las Vegas Centennial High School last season.
Minnesota was the first power conference program to offer Thomas a scholarship back in January. He added offers from Vanderbilt and California, and he was scheduled to take official visits with San Diego State, New Mexico and UNLV after the Gophers.
New wide receivers coach Isaac Fruechte went to the West Coast for his second high school commitment at the position since joining the Gophers staff. Thomas joins Moorhead's David Mack as the second receiver in Minnesota's class.
Thomas' size is probably the biggest thing holding him back from being an immediate contributor at the next level. He has the traits to be a return man or a gadget player, but he will need to add weight before he becomes an every down player in the Big Ten.
Current 2027 commits (23 players)
- Eli Diane, DL (Plymouth, Minnesota)
- Furian Inferra, QB (San Marcos, California)
- Greg Hargrow, RB (Tunica, Mississippi)
- Taye Reich, RB (Moorhead, Minnesota)
- David Mack, WR (Moorhead, Minnesota)
- Jett Feeney, QB (Moorhead, Minnesota)
- Drake Mikkelsen, TE (Lennox, South Dakota)
- Brooks Bakko, TE (Kindred, North Dakota)
- Gage Geyer, DL (Edina, Minnesota)
- Will Clausen, OL (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)
- Wyatt Liebentritt, S (Omaha, Nebraska)
- Joseph Hamer, OL (Lakeville, Minnesota)
- Tate Wallace, LB (Iowa City, IA)
- Kason Clayborne, LB (Sioux City, IA)
- Zak Walker, CB (Moorhead, MN)
- Taylor Daniels, S (West Orange, NJ)
- Jordan Walley, CB (D'Iberville, MS)
- Jamail Sewell, OL (Milwaukee, WI)
- Kelsey Rose Jr., Edge (Jackson, TN)
- Dylan Mota, OT (Chicago, IL)
- Maxwell Miles, S (Las Vegas, NV)
- Jayden Thomas, WR (Las Vegas, NV)
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Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert