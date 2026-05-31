Vegas WR Jayden Thomas Commits to Gophers on Same Day as High School Teammate

Las Vegas wide receiver Jayden Thomas verbally committed to Minnesota on the same day as his high school teammate, Maxwell Miles, on Sunday. He's now the second receiver commit in the Gophers' 2027 class.

Three-star 2027 (Las Vegas, NV) WR Jayden Thomas has verbally committed to the Gophers.



Listed at 6-foot, 175 pounds, he's a dynamic athlete with track speed. He had 32 catches for 610 yards and 11 TDs as a junior and a teammate with Maxwell Miles. https://t.co/bBGLHcXv7H pic.twitter.com/4jXT0CLnRp — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) May 31, 2026

"I'm home," he captioned his commitment post on Instagram.

Listed at 6-foot, 175 pounds, Thomas is known for his speed. He ran 10.88 seconds in the 100m and 22.54 seconds in the 200m as a junior. His speed translated to 32 catches for 610 yards and 11 touchdowns for Las Vegas Centennial High School last season.

Minnesota was the first power conference program to offer Thomas a scholarship back in January. He added offers from Vanderbilt and California, and he was scheduled to take official visits with San Diego State, New Mexico and UNLV after the Gophers.

New wide receivers coach Isaac Fruechte went to the West Coast for his second high school commitment at the position since joining the Gophers staff. Thomas joins Moorhead's David Mack as the second receiver in Minnesota's class.

Thomas' size is probably the biggest thing holding him back from being an immediate contributor at the next level. He has the traits to be a return man or a gadget player, but he will need to add weight before he becomes an every down player in the Big Ten.

Current 2027 commits (23 players)