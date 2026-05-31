Gophers Flip Michigan-Commited Safety After Official Visit Weekend

Safety Maxwell Miles flipped his verbal commitment from Michigan to Minnesota on Sunday following an official visit to the Twin Cities over the weekend. He's now the first flip of the 2027 cycle for the Gophers.

Three-star 2027 (Las Vegas, NV) safety Maxwell Miles (@MaxwellJett2027) has flipped his verbal commitment from Michigan to Minnesota.



Listed at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, he had 77 total tackles, 10 PBUs and 6 interceptions as a junior. https://t.co/bBGLHcXv7H pic.twitter.com/ge1Z9uzhpE — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) May 31, 2026

"Let’s Ride," he posted on X.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, Miles originally committed to Michigan on March 25, which was one day after he was officially offered a scholarship by the Wolverines. The Gophers were his first power conference offer in January, so it has been a windy road, but it appears that he's staying loyal to the first Big Ten coaching staff who identified his talent.

He played football in Arizona at Cesar Chavez High School as a sophomore before transferring to Las Vegas Centennial High School, where he spent his junior season. He was uber productive last season with 77 total tackles, 6 TFLs, 10 PBUs and 6 interceptions. He was a playmaker in every sense of the word.

Minnesota has a great track record of developing safety talent such as Antoine Winfield Jr., Jordan Howden and Tyler Nubin. Defensive coordinator Danny Collins and his staff now have another supreme talent to mold.

The latest 247Sports Composite rates Miles as the 851st-best player in the country and the eighth-best player in Nevada. He has the profile of a player, who could continue to rise up those rankings with another productive senior season.

Current 2027 commits (22 players)