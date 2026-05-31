Gophers Flip Michigan-Commited Safety After Official Visit Weekend
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Safety Maxwell Miles flipped his verbal commitment from Michigan to Minnesota on Sunday following an official visit to the Twin Cities over the weekend. He's now the first flip of the 2027 cycle for the Gophers.
"Let’s Ride," he posted on X.
Listed at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, Miles originally committed to Michigan on March 25, which was one day after he was officially offered a scholarship by the Wolverines. The Gophers were his first power conference offer in January, so it has been a windy road, but it appears that he's staying loyal to the first Big Ten coaching staff who identified his talent.
He played football in Arizona at Cesar Chavez High School as a sophomore before transferring to Las Vegas Centennial High School, where he spent his junior season. He was uber productive last season with 77 total tackles, 6 TFLs, 10 PBUs and 6 interceptions. He was a playmaker in every sense of the word.
Minnesota has a great track record of developing safety talent such as Antoine Winfield Jr., Jordan Howden and Tyler Nubin. Defensive coordinator Danny Collins and his staff now have another supreme talent to mold.
The latest 247Sports Composite rates Miles as the 851st-best player in the country and the eighth-best player in Nevada. He has the profile of a player, who could continue to rise up those rankings with another productive senior season.
Current 2027 commits (22 players)
- Eli Diane, DL (Plymouth, Minnesota)
- Furian Inferra, QB (San Marcos, California)
- Greg Hargrow, RB (Tunica, Mississippi)
- Taye Reich, RB (Moorhead, Minnesota)
- David Mack, WR (Moorhead, Minnesota)
- Jett Feeney, QB (Moorhead, Minnesota)
- Drake Mikkelsen, TE (Lennox, South Dakota)
- Brooks Bakko, TE (Kindred, North Dakota)
- Gage Geyer, DL (Edina, Minnesota)
- Will Clausen, OL (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)
- Wyatt Liebentritt, S (Omaha, Nebraska)
- Joseph Hamer, OL (Lakeville, Minnesota)
- Tate Wallace, LB (Iowa City, IA)
- Kason Clayborne, LB (Sioux City, IA)
- Zak Walker, CB (Moorhead, MN)
- Taylor Daniels, S (West Orange, NJ)
- Jordan Walley, CB (D'Iberville, MS)
- Jamail Sewell, OL (Milwaukee, WI)
- Kelsey Rose Jr., Edge (Jackson, TN)
- Dylan Mota, OT (Chicago, IL)
- Maxwell Miles, S (Las Vegas, NV)
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Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert