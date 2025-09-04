Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State prepares for senior night, Louisiana Tech
The four seniors being honored Thursday night may be able to make the night even more special with an impressive showing on the pitch against Louisiana Tech.
Louisiana Tech has been held scoreless in its last three matches and allowed at least 20 shots in each of those matches. For a senior like Ally Perry, that has be exciting.
Perry, along with Nancy Almanza, Chelsea Wagner and Naila Schoefberger will be honored Thursday night. Wagner and Schoefberger transferred into the program prior to the 2024 season, while Almanza joined the team this year. Perry has played in Starkville for five seasons.
Both Bulldog teams are possession-heavy squads. Mississippi State has out-possessed each of its opponents this season, including a season-high 70 percent possession rate against Jacksonville State. Against Oklahoma State last Sunday, Mississippi State held possession for 11 of the final 13 minutes of action.
The defense has also performed well, so far. Mississippi State has posted two shutouts and several defenders have scored goals.
Additionally, Kyra Taylor will be facing off against the team she led in shots and shots on goal last fall after winning Conference USA Freshman of the Year in 2023.
Here’s how to follow along with tonight’s match:
How to Watch: Louisiana Tech at Mississippi State
Who: Louisiana Tech (1-4-1) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-1)
When: 6:30 p.m., Thursday
Where: MSU Soccer Field, Starkville, Miss.
TV: SECN+
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: TBD
Series History: Mississippi State leads 4-0
Last Meeting: Mississippi State 2, Louisiana Tech 1 (2022)
Last time out, Mississippi State: def. Oklahoma State, 1-0
Last time out, Louisiana Tech: lost to Oral Roberts, 3-0.
Did You Notice?
- Track and field coach Chris Woods announced yesterday the addition of Aniecia Brewster will join the program as Director of Track and Field Operations. Prior to her time at Mississippi State, Brewster served as an administrative assistant for operations for the Jackson State cross country and track and field programs. Brewster has served in this position since 2019, helping oversee multiple SWAC champions, medalists and All Americans.
