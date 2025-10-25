Cowbell Corner

Bulldog Roundup: No. 3 Kentucky hands Mississippi State four-set loss

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Middle Blocker Gha'Naye Whitfield-Moss (#22) during the match between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at the Newell-Grissom Building in Starkville, MS. / Mississippi State Athletics

Mississippi State volleyball didn’t go quietly into the night as it avoided a straight sweep in a loss to No. 3 Kentucky.

The Wildcats won Friday night’s match in four sets (25-13, 18-25, 25-12, 25-18) to claim the victory.

The Bulldogs rode the hands of Gha’Naye Whitfield-Moss in the second set with five kills. But the success wasn’t sustained for long as Kentucky won the final two sets.

Lindsey Mangelson led Mississippi State with 16 kills, while Whitfield-Moss had 10.

Mangelson also led in points, picking up 19.5 over four sets played. She was followed closely by Whitfield-Moss, who earned 13.5 over four sets played and nearly set a new personal best.

The Bulldogs totaled 44 digs, with McKenna Yates leading the squad with 13. Yates also led in service receptions at 32. The Bulldogs had only one serve receive error in the match, the lowest total of the season.

Whitfield-Moss tallied five blocks, with Cayley Hanson trailing close with 4 total blocks. Mangelson and Whitfield-Moss both earned two solo blocks. Ava Anderson also collected a solo block, adding to the Bulldogs' total.

Hanson picked up 31 assists, three kills and four digs in the match.

Mississippi State will be back in action Sunday against No. 16 Tennessee at 4 p.m. on SECN+

Yesterday’s Results

Volleyball: No. 3 Kentucky 3, Mississippi State 1 (25-13, 18-25, 25-12, 25-18)
Softball: Fall World Series, Game 3, 6 p.m.

Today’s Schedule

Football: No. 22 Texas at Mississippi State, 3:15 p.m., SEC Network

Game Information

  • Who: No. 22 Texas Longhorns (5-2, 2-1 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-3, 0-3 SEC)
  • When: 3:15 p.m., Saturday
  • Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Radio: Live Radio
  • Stats: Live Stats
  • Series History: Texas leads the all-time series 3-2
  • Last Meeting: Texas 35, Mississippi State 13 (September 28, 2024)
  • Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to Florida, 23-21
  • Last time out, Longhorns: def. Kentucky, 16-13 OT

Odds, Spread and Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread
Texas: -7.5 (+100)
Mississippi State: +7.5 (-122)

Moneyline
Texas: -270
Mississippi State: +220

Total
Over: 46.5 (-110)
Under: 46.5 (-110)

SP+ Prediction
Projected winner: Texas
Projected margin: 7.2
Win probability: 67%
Projected score: 27-20

