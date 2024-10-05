Mississippi State Softball Coach Samantha Ricketts Signs Four-Year Extension Through 2028
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State softball is on an upwards trajectory and the university recently made a move to help keep the Bulldogs on that trajectory.
Director of Athletics announced earlier this week that softball coach Samantha Ricketts has signed a four-year contract extension through the 2028 season, the maximum allowed under state law.
In her five years as head coach in Starkville, Ricketts led the Bulldogs to their first-ever NCAA Super Regional appearance and highest ranking in program history. She also has the highest-career winning percentage in the program’s history.
"I am grateful to Zac Selmon for the opportunity to continue leading the Mississippi State softball program," Ricketts said. "I have been blessed to work with some incredible young women and work with a great support staff that have helped this program grow over the last few years. I'm excited to keep building on that progress and see what the future holds for this program."
Last season, Mississippi State was picked to finish last in the coaches’ preseason poll. Instead, the Bulldogs won the most SEC games in 12 years and best finish in the conference standings since the SEC switched a 24-game schedule. They climbed as high as No. 11 in the Softball America poll and set a new program record with 15 run-rule victories.
Mississippi State also has 26 professional softball players currently, 14 of whom were coached by Ricketts while in Starkville.
Mississippi State will continue its fall season Saturday evening against Troy University in Irondale, Ala.