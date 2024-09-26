Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State Women’s Basketball Announces 2024 Non-Conference Schedule

Bulldogs look to build on past non-conference success with a 2024 schedule featuring the Cayman Islands Classic and SEC/ACC Challenge

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Sam Purcell celebrates a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Colonial Life Arena.
Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Sam Purcell celebrates a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State’s women basketball team announced its finalized non-conference schedule for the upcoming season.

The Bulldogs will play six non-conference games in Starkville and another in Tupelo while the remaining seven games will be played outside the Magnolia State, including two outside of the country. Mississippi State’s players will get to spend their Thanksgiving in George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands for the 2024 Cayman Islands Classic (bracket is still to be announced).

The Bulldogs will also take part in the SEC/ACC Challenge. They’ll travel to Atlanta, Ga. to face Georgia Tech on Dec. 4. Mississippi State defeated Georgia Tech 84-47 in last season’s Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament. Four days later, they’ll travel to Chicago, Ill. To face Chicago State.

The 2024 season will be Sam Purcell’s third season in Starkville and his Bulldog teams have gone 18-1 in non-conference games. He also won 20 or more games in each of the last two seasons, including 23 wins last season.

However, the Bulldogs failed to reach to NCAA tournament last season after going one-and-out in the SEC tournament with a 72-56 loss to Texas A&M.

Mississippi State Women’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

Nov. 7 – vs. Memphis

Nov. 10 – vs. Alcorn State

Nov. 13 – vs. Alabama State

Nov. 17 – vs. Chattanooga

Nov. 20 – vs. Mercer

WBCA Showcase

Nov. 24 – vs. Jacksonville, Orlando, Fla.

Nov. 28-29 – Cayman Islands Classic

SEC/ACC Challenge

Dec. 4 – at Georgia Tech

Dec. 8 – at Chicago State

Dec. 14 – vs. Belmont, Tupelo, Miss.

Dec. 17 – at Louisiana-Monroe

Dec. 20 – at Maryland Eastern Shore

Dec. 29 – vs. South Carolina State

Published
