Mississippi State Women’s Basketball Announces 2024 Non-Conference Schedule
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State’s women basketball team announced its finalized non-conference schedule for the upcoming season.
The Bulldogs will play six non-conference games in Starkville and another in Tupelo while the remaining seven games will be played outside the Magnolia State, including two outside of the country. Mississippi State’s players will get to spend their Thanksgiving in George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands for the 2024 Cayman Islands Classic (bracket is still to be announced).
The Bulldogs will also take part in the SEC/ACC Challenge. They’ll travel to Atlanta, Ga. to face Georgia Tech on Dec. 4. Mississippi State defeated Georgia Tech 84-47 in last season’s Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament. Four days later, they’ll travel to Chicago, Ill. To face Chicago State.
The 2024 season will be Sam Purcell’s third season in Starkville and his Bulldog teams have gone 18-1 in non-conference games. He also won 20 or more games in each of the last two seasons, including 23 wins last season.
However, the Bulldogs failed to reach to NCAA tournament last season after going one-and-out in the SEC tournament with a 72-56 loss to Texas A&M.
Mississippi State Women’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule
Nov. 7 – vs. Memphis
Nov. 10 – vs. Alcorn State
Nov. 13 – vs. Alabama State
Nov. 17 – vs. Chattanooga
Nov. 20 – vs. Mercer
WBCA Showcase
Nov. 24 – vs. Jacksonville, Orlando, Fla.
Nov. 28-29 – Cayman Islands Classic
SEC/ACC Challenge
Dec. 4 – at Georgia Tech
Dec. 8 – at Chicago State
Dec. 14 – vs. Belmont, Tupelo, Miss.
Dec. 17 – at Louisiana-Monroe
Dec. 20 – at Maryland Eastern Shore
Dec. 29 – vs. South Carolina State